A new budget rival to the Moto G7 might be coming from LG

Specs for LG’s latest budget handset have just leaked, so now we can see for the first time if it’s a genuine rival to the Motorola G series.

Based on the specs leak on Android Enterprise Solutions Directory, we’ve seen that the LG W10 should have a large 6.2-inch screen, a fingerprint scanner, and will run on Android 9; however, there’s no NFC support, which will be disappointing for users of Google Pay.

Internal specifications of 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage have also been confirmed. Previous rumours reported by GSMArena indicate that it will have a teardrop selfie camera at the top of the screen, and a triple rear camera.

The LG W series is a new range of handsets aimed towards the competitive budget end of the smartphone market. There are already a few great budget handsets it will have to compete with, most especially the Motorola G7 series. Taking the Motorola G7 Plus for instance, we thought that it offered good cameras on the front and rear, plus classy hardware that belied the budget price. The Motorola G7 Power packed an enormous 5000mAh battery – but also performed robustly and again had a premium feel considering its reasonable cost.

Huawei and Honor devices also compete in this segment with some success. The Huawei P Smart 2019, and the Honor 10 Lite are bot worth considering. The former has a robust camera and feature-rich software, while the latter has an attractive design and impressive battery life. The LG W10 will have to offer more than these handsets in order to establish itself a true contender.

LG will have it’s work cut out in order to take on these well-known budget-busting brands, and based on their recent flagships we’re not convinced that they will rise to the challenge. We thought felt that the LG G8 ThinQ was a jack-of-all-trades without a key selling point, at an off-putting price. Let’s hope LG saves its best for the rest of its lineup.