The OnePlus 7 is laughing as LG V50 ThinQ launch delayed over 5G woes

One of the most eagerly anticipated new phones of 2019, the LG V50 ThinQ, is having its release date delayed – and 5G is apparently all to blame.

The news comes to us direct from LG itself, which has posted a statement on its blog detailing the reasons why the V50 ThinQ’s launch is being pushed back to an as yet unnamed date.

The only reason given is 5G, with LG saying it wants to “concentrate on the completeness of 5G” before launching its new flagship phone – leaving plenty of room for the forthcoming OnePlus 7 to steal the limelight.

It’s still quite the last minute U-turn, though, as the LG V50 was due to launch on the company’s home turf of South Korea on April 19.

Moreover, with Android rivals like the Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro proving to be hugely impressive, the delay can’t be good for the chaebol – though getting 5G right might prove to be its trump card.

The 5G Galaxy S10 variant launched by rival Samsung earlier in the year has been beset by network connection problems, which is primarily due to the fact that 5G itself is still in the very early stages of its commercial rollout.

Consumers can’t realistically expect a useable 5G device for a good few months, and even then, the next-gen network is only likely to be available in a select few areas.

However, the delay means that rival Android phones like the OnePlus 7 and (further down the line) Galaxy Note 10 don’t necessarily have to worry about being 5G-ready.

Apple’s iPhone 11, too, can breathe a sigh of belief, as it’s widely rumoured to not be getting a 5G modem until 2020 at the absolute earliest.

The LG V50 ThinQ was launched alongside the LG G8 at MWC 2019 earlier in the year.

