The LG V40 ThinQ has only recently debuted, but plans are already afoot for its 2019 successor, the LG V50 ThinQ. Here’s what we know about that device so far, including the rumoured LG V50 price, specs and release date.

According to an alleged trademark filing shared by LetsGoDigital, LG has every intention of continuing its V-series of flagship smartphones and will go ahead with the LG V50 in 2019.

There will also be LG V60, V70, V80 and V90 handsets, according to the documentation. We can’t independently verify its legitimacy, but there’s little reason to think LG would suddenly ditch its V-series branding, having invested fairly heavily in its mobile ThinQ project.

That’s about all the details the registration, which appears to have been made in Canada, tells us, but there are a couple of general educated guesses we can make about the V50 ThinQ.

The first is that it will be released next year. LG typically released its full V-series updates in September or October each year, whilst incremental upgrades like the LG V35 ThinQ typically get debuted in the spring.

That timeline means there’s a very decent chance the LG V50 ThinQ will offer 5G connectivity, among other things, as commercial rollout will have commenced in a number of key markets.

As the V40 ThinQ costs $900, or around £670 based on a listing by a mysterious UK retailer called Wonda Mobile. The V50 price will likely be a similar region – we can’t see an LG flagship not selling for at least £700 these days.

