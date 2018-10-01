LG V40 ThinQ will offer a trippy cinemagraph feature on all three rear cameras

LG is teasing a neat new camera feature for its new LG V40 ThinQ, ahead of its launch event later this week.

The company is previewing the new Cine Shot feature, which will offer cinemagraph-style images that will work with all three of the handset’s rear-facing snappers.

The feature will combine still images with elements of motion in allotted areas of the frame to create an animated GIF of sorts. LG says users will be able to identify areas of the image they wish to show up to three seconds of movement, simply by circling it with a finger on screen.

There’s loads of fun, creative ways this feature could be useful and we’re excited to take it for a try when LG drops the device later this week. Here’s an example of a cinemagraph shot from Wikipedia (via AndroidAuthority):

The LG V40 is likely to be significant as its the first mainstream smartphone to arrive with a total of five cameras. The triple-lens camera on the back is joined by a pair of selfie cameras sitting within the notch on the front of the display.

Late on Sunday night, the purpose of each of these five lenses emerged courtesy of noted leaker Evan ‘@evleaks’ Blass. The trio on the back will offer standard, super wide and telephoto imagery, while the selfie cams will be standard and wide-angled so you can squeeze a few more people into that shot.

The flagship phone is expected to be announced at an event on October 3. At the end of last week we learned it may be joined by a Wear OS-based hybrid smartwatch.

Will you be grabbing the LG V40? Are you more excited by the potential of the Wear OS device?