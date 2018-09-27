LG V40: Here’s our first official look at the phone with five cameras

LG has taken the unusual step of officially unveiling its new phone, the LG V40 ThinQ, ahead of its actual launch.

The 6.4-inch V40 ThinQ is scheduled to launch on October 3, but we’ve already been given a clear look at the phone (via Phandroid) and its five cameras.

Its trio of rear-facing cameras are arranged horizontally in the centre of the device, sitting above a circular fingerprint sensor.

The handset’s dual selfie cameras, meanwhile, sit in the centre of a near-edge-to-edge display. There is a notch present, but that’s barely visible because LG will allow users to black it out.

LG’s device looks a lot like the LG G7 ThinQ released earlier this year, but the new model is likely to offer an OLED display. It will also be available in blue, red and grey colour schemes.

Recent speculation has also outlined a device with a Snapdragon 845 processor, as well as the advanced Quad DAC associated with the V-Series devices. There’s also likely to be a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left-hand edge.

Despite plenty of attention-grabbing activity from other smartphone manufacturers in this area, the LG V40 promises to be the first mainstream smartphone to ever launch with five cameras.

The three cameras on the rear of the device would match the Huawei P20 Pro, and will reportedly include a wide lens and LG’s signature ultra-wide lens. The purpose of the third sensor remains unclear. However, other phone makers have recently included zoom lenses and monochrome sensors. Others have been designed to accentuate depth-of-field effects such as bokeh portraits.

All, it seems, will be revealed at LG’s ‘Take 5’ event next week.

