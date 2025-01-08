Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG unveils cutting edge 6K monitor at CES

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

LG has unveiled a cutting edge 6K monitor that features world-first connectivity.

LG’s CES 2025 monitor showing is as exciting as anyone’s, and we started cooing over its bendable 5K OLED monitor well in advance of the show itself.

However, there’s another potential star monitor on LG’s CES roster. the LG UltraFine 6K Monitor (32U990A) is a 32-inch monitor with a whopping 6K resolution. More importantly, it’s also the world’s first 6K high-resolution monitor to support Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

The latest Thunderbolt 5 I/O standard supports a data throughput of up to 120Gbps, provided it supports Intel’s Bandwidth Boost mode. Otherwise, it’ll have to make do with a still-stellar 80Gbps.

Elsewhere you’re getting a Nano IPS Black panel with top notch colour accuracy, and a wide colour gamut that covers 99.5% of the Adobe RGB space and 98% of DCI-P3.

That’s about it for solid information on the LG UltraFine 6K Monitor (32U990A) right now. We’re missing some pretty fundamental information, such as its maximum refresh rate, as well as its pricing.

We can expect it to be pretty darned expensive, however. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K also launched recently, utilising the very same 6K panel as the LG UltraFine 6K, and that costs $2,479.99 / £2,060.40.

Thunderbolt 5 was initially announced by Intel in late 2023, but take up has only really commenced in the latter half of 2024. Most notably, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro and Mac Mini devices (or some of them at least) support the standard.

All of which makes the LG UltraFine 6K Monitor a new contender for the prestigious Mac monitor crown. Or at least, it would be if we knew a little more about it.

It certainly has a similar look to Apple’s high-end 6K monitor, which suggests that’s the market LG is gunning for. It packs a familiar metallic height-adjustable stand, but the bezel-less display could really help it to stand out.

With Apple’s 6K monitor still selling for £4,599, there’s certainly space for something more accessible.

