LG is bringing an 88-inch 8K set to CES 2019 and we’re ready to be wowed

LG has revealed its flagship television line up for 2019, ahead of the CES tech show taking place in Las Vegas next week.

The display specialist is planning to showcase its first 8K sets, including the 88-inch Z9 OLED TV and a 75-inch LED TV dubbed SM99. LG says those sets offer 16x the resolution of a full HD television and 4x the detail provided by the current generation of 4K sets.

The 8K TVs, as with others in the 2019 line-up, will also bring support for the new HDMI 2.1 standard, which enables 8K visuals to be transmitted at 60-frames per second. Along with all flagship TVs in the 2019 range, these sets will also support higher frame rates of up to 120fps for 4K content, which will enhance the sports and movie performance.

Also, all sets will boast support for both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, enabling users to control media and other smart home devices with conversational voice commands. The addition of Alexa will also be accompanied by an Amazon Prime Video button on the bundled-in Magic Remote.

In a press release on Thursday, LG says everything is underlined by the second generation Alpha 9 processor, which features in the Z9, W9, E9 and C9 OLED televisions.

The firm says the AI-powered chip “heightens picture and sound quality with its deep learning algorithm (developed from a vast database of over one million visual data) which recognizes content source quality and determines the best upgrade method for optimal visual output.”

The chip also works to adjust tones in order to optimise content for viewers depending on the ambient lighting in the room, while also refining HDR content by adjusting brightness to “transform” the darkest scenes.

LG will officially debut the sets, alongside a host of other product announcements, at its CES press conference which takes place at 5pm UK time on January 7. Of course, we’ll be there with bells on.

