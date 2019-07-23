LG is finally bringing AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to its 2019 TVs

Apple’s HomeKit and AirPlay 2 technology is coming to select LG TVs next week, according to the company’s Australian Twitter account.

In replying to a question from a TV owner on Monday, LG says the Apple technologies will arrive in around a week from now (via TechCrunch).

The features, announced at CES 2019, will only be available on LG’s 2019 models. However, it’ll provide a major boon for those owners who’ve selected the iPhone as their handset of choice, as well as those using iPads and Macs.

For example, HomeKit integration brings the television set itself within the Home app, enabling users to take on some of the functionality from the TV remote. For example, users will be able to turn their TV on and off and switch between the inputs.

It’s also possible to set up an automation that will ensure the power-sapping TV is turned off when you leave the home. Users will also be able to turn on the TV when they open a video app on the iPad for example. It also includes “Hey Siri” commands for the TV.

As far as AirPlay 2 is concerned, 2019 LG TV owners will be able to send audio and video to the television, or mirror the screen of an iOS or MacOS device. That means YouTube or Amazon Prime video can be send from the smartphone app directly to the big screen. Netflix currently isn’t playing nice with AirPlay 2, so you’ll have to use the app on your smart TV.

LG’s rollout comes after Samsung and Vizio – who also pledged to add the technology as CES – rolled out their AirPlay and HomeKit updates. Samsung went a step further by bringing the iTunes Movies and TV Store and the Apple TV app into play. LG hasn’t announced a similar measure.

