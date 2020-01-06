LG TV 2020: Every 4K and 8K OLED and NanoCell TV explained | CES 2020

LG TV 2020: After an incredible year in 2019, where we gave the OLED55C9 our TV of the year award, LG is back with improved sets for this year, including a wider choice of 8K models (two OLED and six NanoCell), new designs and better image processing.

Here, we have all of the details of the LG 2020 televisions, including the top-end OLED models and the more budget-friendly NanoCell models. We’ve listed all of the announced models and screen sizes, and have also outlined the new features that you can expect from this year’s televisions.

LG TV 2020 highlights

All of this year’s premium TVs are powered by the α9 Gen 3 processor, the replacement to last year’s Gen 2. As with many of LG’s other products, the α9 Gen 3 is designed to use AI and machine learning, in this case, to produce the best picture quality with the least amount of hassle.

First, for 8K sets, the processor delivers AI-based 8K upscaling on content, designed to produce sharper images with less noise when the TV is fed a lower-resolution input.

On all models that have the α9 Gen 3 processor, there’s the AI Picture Pro tech, which can spot faces and text on-screen, sharpening and fine-tuning images to produce better-defined facial features, more natural skin tones and more readable characters.

Getting the right picture setting for the type of content that you’re watching can be fiddly but the Auto Genre Selection feature is designed to spot what content is on-screen and adjust the picture quality accordingly and applies picture settings automatically. There are four genres of settings: movie, sports, standard and animation.

Similarly, the LG AI Sound Pro tech analyses and classifies the audio being played across five categories: music, movies, sports, drama and news. It’s designed to make for clearer voices and richer background audio.

While image processing can be good, there’s been one vocal set of people alarmed at over-processing of footage: film directors. To combat this criticism and present films in the way that the filmmakers intended, LG’s 2020 TVs support Filmmaker mode. This mode turns off some processing, including motion smoothing, noise reduction and sharpening, while preserving aspect ratios, colours and frame rates.

For HDR, the OLED models have Dolby Vision IQ, an enhancing technology that’s designed to take into account ambient light to present the best experience whether you’re watching in full daylight or in a darkened room at night.

The new Filmmaker Mode, supported by Hollywood’s leading directors, delivers images the way they intended. By disabling certain post-processing effects (such as motion smoothing, noise reduction and sharpening) while perfectly preserving correct aspect ratios, colours and frame rates, LG OLED TVs with the Filmmaker Mode faithfully replicate the original vision of the director. LG OLED TVs also have been recognized by Hollywood Professional Association with its Excellence in Engineering Award as the first and only with integrated hardware-level calibration software, further solidifying LG’s OLED TV as Hollywood’s leading reference consumer display for use in content production.

For gamers, there’s expanded Nvidia G-Sync support, which launched with a single TV last year. This year, there will be 12 OLED models that will have the frame syncing technology built-in, letting gamers use their TV as a gaming screen at 4K resolutions up to 120fps.

G-Sync is also coming to 2019 OLED models: the E9 (65 and 55 inches), C9 (77, 65 and 55 inches) and B9 (65 and 55 inches). The upgrade will come to North America first, but we’ve been promised the upgrade in the UK by the end of the year.

WebOS continues to expand with the Apple TV app coming to the platform in 2020, plus it will be available for 2018 and 2019 TV owners, too.

LG TV 2020 8K

No line-up of 2020 televisions would be complete without a large range of 8K models to choose from, and LG has an impressive range of new models, including two OLED models and six NanoCell models.

ThinQ voice recognition is built into every LG 8K TV, with LG introducing its own voice assistant alongside the option for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. These models also have their own microphones, so you no longer have to speak into the remote control. Note that the entry-level CX and BX 4K OLED models won’t have microphones.

LG calls its 8K sets, Real 8K, and says that all models exceed the CTA 8K certification. Under the certification, 8K sets have to have more than just extra resolution but are required to have the quality to show this resolution. One of the most important measurements is Contrast Modulation (CM). This concerns the ability to see adjacent pixels in order for the real difference of 8K TVs to be seen.

Under the CTA certification, there needs to be a 50% minimum CM threshold along with at least 33 million active pixels. LG has stated that its 2020 TVs have a 90% CM threshold. The certification also covers digital inputs, high dynamic range, upscaling, bit depth and measurement methodology: all of which LG TVs exceed.

LG TV 2020 8K/4K OLED Models

The biggest manufacturer of OLED TVs, it’s no surprise that LG is pushing an expanded line-up. This year, the company is pushing both the high-end and has introduced a new smaller 4K set. Pricing information isn’t available yet, but we’ll update this article with more details as they become available.

Signature ZX 8K OLED

88-inch (OLED88ZXPUA)

77-inch (OLED77ZXPUA)

LG was the first company to launch an 8K TV with its OLED88Z9: an 88-inch set that cost near-on £30k. Yes, it’s expensive, but our full review talked about how this TV delivered some of the best picture quality that we’ve ever seen.

This year, LG is back with two models in its Signature range. There’s another 88-inch set the (OLED88ZXPUA) but this is joined by a slightly smaller 77-inch model (OLED77ZXPUA). Pricing has yet to be announced, but we don’t expect either TV to be particularly cheap.

Signature OLED R 4K

65-inch (65RX)

The LG rollable TV was one of the highlights of CES 2019, with the TV slowly unrolling from a box. This year, the company is back with the 65RX model. The previous model never came up for sale and there’s no information as to when this model will be available.

GX Gallery Series 4K

77-inch (OLED77GXPUA)

65-inch (OLED65GXPUA)

55-inch (OLED55GXPUA)

If you’re after a TV that blends in more, the new GX Gallery Series could be the models for you. These 4K OLED TVs have been designed to be ultra-thin (just 20mm deep), sitting flush on the wall to look more like hanging art than a regular television. Expect these models to be a bit cheaper than the paper-thin Wallpaper models (see below).

WX Wallpaper OLED 4K

77-inch (OLED77WXPUA)

65-inch (OLED65WXPUA)

LG launched its Wallpaper TV last year, using a super-thin panel that’s mounted on a set of magnets. The technology is back this year using 2020 processing technology with the OLED65WXPUA. This model is just as thin as its predecessor at just under 4mm thick. That means no gap and no shadow when this model is attached to the wall.

CX Series OLED 4K

77-inch (OLED77CXPUA)

65-inch (OLED65CXPUA)

55-inch (OLED55CXPUA)

48-inch (OLED48CXPUA)

It was a C series TV that won our best TV of the year 2019 award (the OLED55CXPUA), so we’re excited to see the range return with the new α9 Gen 3 processor. This year, the models include a 48-inch model, introducing 4K at a new smaller size.

BX Series OLED 4K

65-inch (OLED65BXPUA)

55-inch (OLED55BXPUA)

As with last year’s B models, although the BX range has similar features as the higher models, it has a slightly slower processor. In this case, you get an α7 Gen 3 processor. Last year’s models showed slightly reduced picture quality, so expect more of the same here at a lower price.

LG TV 2020 8K/4K NanoCell

Rounding off the range is a new series of LG NanoCell TVs, using LCD technology with full-array local dimming. This year, there’s a greater emphasis on 8K with six models available, although only details of the 99 and 97 models have been announced, with the 95 model details to come later.

Nano99 Series NanoCell 8K

75-inch (75NANO99UNA)

65-inch (65NANO99UNA)

The first two models in LG’s 8K NanoCell line-up are these 75-inch and 65-inch models. Expect many of the processing features in the OLED 8K TVs thanks to the shared α9 Gen 3 processor. Here, you don’t get G-Sync but you do get the Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) introduced in last year’s models, which is supported by the Xbox One X.

These models feature LG’s top-of-the-line Full Array Local Dimming Pro backlight technology, and 60W 4.2 speaker with a 20W woofer.

Nano97 Series NanoCell 8K

75-inch (75NANO97UNA)

65-inch (65NANO97UNA)

A slight step down from the Nano99 Series, this range of 8K TVs has a slightly reduced local dimming array and a slightly less powerful 40W stereo speaker system with a 20W woofer. Otherwise, it’s business as usual as above.

Nano90 Series NanoCell 4K

86-inch (86NANO90UNA)

75-inch (75NANO90UNA)

65-inch (65NANO90UNA)

55-inch (55NANO90UNA)

It’s back to 4K TVs for the rest of the new NanoCell line-up. With the Nano90 range, you get the α9 Gen 3 processor for the full range of features as listed above. This range gets you Full Array Local Dimming.

Nano85 Series NanoCell 4K

75-inch (75NANO85UNA)

65-inch (65NANO85UNA)

55-inch (55NANO85UNA)

49-inch (49NANO85UNA)

The Nano85 series introduces a smaller 49-inch model at the expense of the largest 86-inch model. This series is a slight step down from the Nano90 series, and you get the same α7 Gen 3 processor as in the BX series OLED TV. There’s just basic Local Dimming on this range, too.

