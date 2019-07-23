LG TV 2019: A complete guide to every new OLED and NanoCell TV from LG

LG TV 2019: The South Korean manufacturer is looking to build on the success of its 2018 OLEDs and cement its advantage in that area of the TV market. But it’s not the only area they’re concentrating on in 2019, with a renewed focus on its NanoCell TVs. If you’re looking to buy LG in 2019, you’ll want to read this guide

Having sold over 4 million OLED TVs, 2019 sees the LG tread down the path of evolution rather than revolution. Elsewhere, the company is emphasising its NanoCell (formerly Super UHD) 4K TVs as it looks to give its non-OLED TV range a concerted push.

Across all TVs LG is selling this year, expect a greater proportion to have WCG (Wide Colour Gamut), more sizes and more panels with HDR capability.

What follows are highlights of what LG is bringing to the table this year; a summary of the various ranges and what they mean – and how much they cost.

LG TV 2019 highlights

The α9 Gen 2 processor is new for 2019, arriving on LG’s flagship TVs. It’s capable of recognising what content you’re watching, its quality and looks at ways of improving picture performance.

AI Brightness leaps into action whenever HDR content is played. It uses the light sensor built into the TV to detect the room’s ambient light and adjusts the areas of the picture that require higher brightness.

Dynamic Tone Mapping for HDR content is another feature LG has been pushing. As OLED TVs can’t go as bright as LED TVs, Dynamic Tone Mapping approximates the brightness and contrast for images brighter than the TV’s capabilities. LG’s solution aims for a more accurate picture in terms of contrast, judging the overall brightness and adjusting it without losing contrast or the vivid colours.

With the implementation of HDMI 2.1, it’s a sign of TV manufacturers future-proofing their sets. While some features of HDMI 2.1 aren’t necessary in the short term (8K), there are some gains to be had in the here and now.

HFR (High Frame Rate) content at 4K/120fps produces a smoother presentation, especially for content that relies on fast-moving action such as football or motorsport. eARC compatibility enables pass-through of lossless audio formats (Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD MA) and Dolby Atmos without compressing the signal.

For gamers there’s ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which sets the latency for smoother, lag-free viewing. Currently the only ALLM compatible games console is the Xbox One X.

LG rolled out its ThinQ-AI last year and it’s back with a number of refinements. Sitting on top of its excellent webOS interface, ThinQ allowed users to use their voice to control your TV whether that’s changing channels, modes, switching inputs or searching for TV programmes.

LG has sought to contextualise the responses the ThinQ AI generates. Ask it for tomorrow’s weather and it’ll bring up the relevant results. Say “What about next week?” and the AI will understand the context of the question and bring up the forecast for next week.

Rather than restrict customers to a single voice assistant, LG has included support for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. Google Assistant has been built-in to the webOS platform, with Alexa integration arriving via an update in the next few weeks.

WebOS is, according to LG, faster, more responsive with easier access to content. All the main video apps from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Rakuten TV are available, with LG’s ‘Intelligent Edit’ feature allowing users to re-order the webOS tiles in more convenient ways. When hovering over the app tiles, you can also see previews of in-app content.

The Home Dashboard is a hub where you can control your connected devices, including any Bluetooth playback or any devices that come under Home IoT (Internet of Things). A large swathe of LG’s TVs this year feature support for Bluetooth 5.

LG TV 2019 – 8K/4K OLED

LG is the biggest manufacturer of OLED panels for TVs, so it stands to reason that they’d push it more than any other manufacturer. This year they’re not only pushing OLED 4K, they’ve also produced a mammoth 8K TV effort.

Z9 8K OLED

OLED88Z9

This the first 8K OLED TV produced by any manufacturer. Such is its size, it sits on what is effectively its own AV rack. If you’re wondering why anyone would buy an 8K TV when there’s little 8K content out the, for now the focus on 8K content is in upscaling sub-8K content to near 8K quality.

Don’t expect to see it in the UK TV just yet. It’s still only available as a pre-order in the US and Asian markets.

Signature OLED TV R

OLED65R9PUA

After stealing the show at CES 2019, we haven’t heard much else about this rollable marvel. It isn’t available to buy yet (and who knows when it will be), but much like the 8K OLED we’re quite certain this will cost a king’s ransom.

OLED TV W9

OLED77W9PLA

OLED65W9PLA

This is aimed at those with plenty of cash lying around and a wall big enough to handle this TV. The W9 uses LG’s Wallpaper OLED technology, which uses magnets to stick the credit card thin panel to the wall.

The connections and sound system are housed in a separate unit with video fed to the screen via a ‘ribbon’ that connects the two. Much like previous years, the design of the W9 doesn’t appear to have changed much in terms of appearance. It does, however, boast all the new features we mentioned above.

OLED E9

OLED65E9PLA

OLED55E9PLA

The E9 is a marriage of picture, sound and design. LG ditched the built-in soundbar for last year’s E8 and continues that here. However, while that model suffered from weak sound, the E9 boasts AI Sound which adds heft and size for a very good audio performance.

Picture performance and smart features are the same as seen on the W9, it’s the design that differentiates the E9 from the C9. The former employs an glass-on-panel design that gives the set an elegant and minimalist feel.

We reviewed the E9 not long ago and found it be a fabulous set, offering one of the more comprehensive TV packages we’ve seen in 2019, with “picture quality outstanding across 4K, HD and SD” and an audio performance that’s “surprisingly hefty for such a slim TV.”

OLED C9

OLED77C9PLA

OLED65C9PLA

OLED55C9PLA

The mid-range effort in LG’s OLED range, the C9 strikes a good balance between picture performance, audio and design.

Picture performance is the same as the OLEDs above, making use of the second-gen Alpha A9 processor. And like the E9 that sits above it, there’s support for HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5, eARC, ThinQ AI and the latest webOS smart interface.

There are versions with the PLA suffix and MLB suffixes. This usually denotes a difference in the design of the stand, but from what we can see there’s not a huge difference between the two. The MLB version, however, is sold through Currys.

We reviewed this set too long ago and felt that it was one of the “smartest OLED TVs that money can buy”, with superb SDR and HDR picture performance.

OLED B9

OLED65B9PLA

OLED55B9PLA

The entry-level OLED TV, if you can call a set that sells for nearly £2000 entry-level.

What’s different from the OLEDs above? Well, for one the stand is different (more a plinth). It does not have the 2nd-gen Alpha 9 processor, opting for the 2nd Gen α7 Processor with AI. That’s in a bid to bring OLED to a more appealing and affordable price bracket, but it does mean that the picture quality is not as good as the other OLEDs in the range.

The B9 has features similar to the C9 and E9 with Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant and Alexa support, AI Sound, support for WiSA, HDMI 2.1, etc etc

LG TV 2019 − NanoCell 4K TVs

LG has placed more of an emphasis on its NanoCell 4K TVs − formerly Super HD − with Full Array Local Dimming, Dolby Vision HDR and HDMI 2.1 features available across many sets in this range.

SM98

65SM9800PLA

55SM9800PLA

The top effort in LG’s NanoCell 4K range mirrors its OLED brethren with 65-and 55-inch variants.

The use of NanoCell technology is primarily for the reproduction of accurate colours, with LG bridging the gap between its LCD LEDs and OLEDs by including the second-gen Alpha a7 processor.

Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support is extended to this model and the SM98 has full array dimming for better black performance. The NanoCell range also claims to have wider viewing angles than conventional TVs, aiming to bolster the set’s contrast. If you like tweaking the picture the set has CAIMAN calibration built-in.

SM90

86SM9000PLA

75SM9000PLA

65SM9000PLA

55SM9000PLA

49SM9000PLA

The SM90 is available sizes from 86-to-49-inches, so if you’re partial to a big screen experience, this offers that.

In terms of features it covers similar ground to the SM98 and the design − with the curved stand − is also similar. VRR and ALLM have been brought in for fast gaming performance (15.1ms), and the set offers virtual 5.1 sound for a bigger, more immersive TV viewing experience.

The only significant difference between this TV and SM98 is that the SM90 is exclusive to Currys.

SM86

75SM8610PLA

65SM8610PLA

55SM8610PLA

49SM8610PLA

Dropping down the NanoCell range we arrive at the SM86. Despite being called the SM86, there’s no 86-inch model, with the biggest size a paltry 75-inches.

This model does not appear to have support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), but it does include ALLM, with input lag a slippery 14.5ms. We lose HDMI 2.1 and eARC and there’s no mention of Full Array Local Dimming, likely making this an edge-lit model.

SM85

65SM8500PLA

55SM8500PLA

49SM8500PLA

The SM85 is available in 65-to 49-inch versions and boasts similar features to other NanoCell TVs.

Like the SM86, it appears to be another edge-lit panel. Unlike that model, the SM85 comes with HDMI 2.1 support. The other significant difference? The SM85 support has feet for support which are situated towards the ends, while higher-specc’d NanoCell TVs have a curved stand.

SM82

65SM8200PLA

55SM8200PLA

49SM8200PLA

This entry-level edge-lit set drops the a7 Alpha processor for a Quad Core processor that boosts colour and contrast.

The stand is also different with a slightly curved effort.

Other differences include DTS Virtual:X audio for a more spacious effort than a conventional set, and while LG’s website lists it as Dolby Vision TV, we only have confirmation of vanilla HDR10 and HLG formats, with 4K Active HDR likely a feature where the set adds dynamic HDR data to SDR content.

Gaming-wise we don’t expect this to be as fast as other NanoCell TVs in the 2019 range.

LG TV 2019 − Ultra HD 4K TVs

Stepping down to LG’s UHD range of 4K TVs, you can expect for the most part the inclusion of Wide Viewing Angle technology, Quad Core processing, True Colour Accuracy for richer, more natural colours and DTS Virtual:X audio. ThinQ AI can be found across all models.

UM7660

65UM7660PLA

55UM7660PLA

With the UM7660 we enter the standard 4K UHD TV of LG’s offering.

It’s not as advanced as the NanoCell TVs, but a couple of features have been retained such as the Wide Viewing Angle tech. DTS Virtual:X is the audio of choice, with the Quad Core processor onboard and 4K Active HDR included. With no mention of this set’s gaming performance, we’re not expecting this to be as good as the TVs above, especially with ALLM not making an appearance.

UM7600

86UM7600PLB

75UM7600PLB

65UM7600PLB

55UM7600PLB

50UM7600PLB

The features you get depend on the size of the TV.

The mammoth 86-inch effort sees the 2nd gen a7 Alpha processor return, possibly as a result of the power required to generate a picture on a screen of that size. Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos are included with this size incurring a hefty price tag, more so than of the 4K OLEDs.

Drop down to the 75-inch sets and below, and the a7 Alpha processor is swapped out for the Quad Core processor, Atmos for DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Vision for vanilla versions of HDR. And while it looks very similar to the UM7600, the biggest aesthetic change is that it opts for a white rather than black bezel.

UM7510

65UM7510PLA

55UM7510PLA

50UM7510PLA

43UM7510PLA

Quad Core processor, Wide Angle Viewing and DTS Virtual:X are your headline features. Design-wise it’s another thin-bezeled effort, with the feet towards the edge as the TV support instead of a pedestal. A larger TV rack is required to make this TV fit.

UM7450

70UM7450PLA

65UM7450PLA

55UM7450PLA

50UM7450PLA

43UM7450PLA

Once again we have Quad Core processor, True Colour Accuracy for richer images and DTS Virtual:X sound. We do lose Wide Angle Viewing for this model, however.

UM7400

65UM7400PLB

55UM7400PLB

49UM7400PLB

43UM7400PLB

LG’s odd approach to which model gets what becomes more apparent here. The UM7400 is available in similar sizes to the UM7450 although there’s no 70-inch version. And while the UM7450 loses the Wide Angle Viewing feature, the UM7400 retains it.

UM7390

49UM7390PLC

43UM7390PLC

This is one for smaller rooms, with the UM7390 available in 49-and 43-inch versions.

The bezel appears to be more noticeable than on other UHD models, and it also comes in a white variant rather than black. Wide Viewing Angles and ALLM support are back again, but you don’t get DTS Virtual:X. That’s replaced by Ultra Surround sound.

UM7110

75UM7110PLB

70UM7110PLB

60UM7110PLB

55UM7110PLB

49UM7110PLB

LG’s entry-level set in its 4K UHD set divvies up its features among the different sizes. The 75-inch gets all the best treats with the Quad Core processor, Wide Viewing Angles, True Colour Accuracy and Ultra Surround. For the sets that are 70-inch and smaller, remove the Wide Viewing Angle technology from the equation

LG TV 2019 − FULL HD LED TVs

Unlike some TV manufacturers, LG hasn’t abandoned the HD TV market with a few TVs on the table for 2019.

LM6300

43LM6300PLA

32LM6300PLA

The LM6300 has the Dynamic Colour Enhancer, which adjusts the colours for LG calls a richer, more natural picture. It also plugs in LG’s own scene-by-scene HDR implementation in Active HDR, alongside HDR10 and HLG broadcast HDR.

The Quad Core processor eliminates picture noise and for more dynamic contrast. It also works to upscale images to Full HD.

Dolby Audio is supported for “clearer, more immersive theatre-quality sound”, and LG’s webOS allows for access to the TV’s smart features and apps such as Netflix.

LM630B

32LM630BPLA

The LM630B is similar in terms of features to the LM6300, but has a 1366 x 768 resolution rather than HD Full HD.

