LG ThinQ View smart display finally arrives – and it’s $100 off for Black Friday

LG is joining the Smart Display game with its Google Assistant powered WK9 ThinQ View now on sale. Better yet, there’s $100 off the retail price for Black Friday. First announced at CES 2018 way back in January, LG’s Smart Display offering has been missing in action for the vast majority of the year.

The WK9 ThinQ View – or LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 to give it its full name – follows entries from JBL, Lenovo and Google into the smart display market. The key offering appears to be the dual 20W speakers, which LG says were made in collaboration with Meridian.

Buy now: LG WK9 ThinQ View for $196.99 ($100 off)

There’s also an 8-inch 720p touchscreen and a 5-megapixel camera to enable video calls. Naturally, it has Chromecast and the Google Assistant built-in. LG isn’t going into detail on the internal specs, but it’s highly likely they’re of the same ilk as other smart displays on the market.

LG’s boxy-looking effort is more expensive than the existing efforts, like the Lenovo Smart Display and Google’s own Home Hub, but the limited time discount brings the ThinQ View more in line with the rest of the pack.

US retailer B&H is offering it for $196.99 for the ‘holidays’ and it’s available to order now. There’s free expedited shipping, but the listing does still say ‘New Item – Coming Soon’. If you’re looking for availability outside the US, LG says details will follow soon.

LG’s offering enters the market with the Google Home Hub now expected to lead the way. However, the WK9 ThinQ View has a couple of advantages over the homegrown option. It has a camera for video calls, a touchscreen that’s an inch larger and, if you believe LG, a greater focus on audio quality. The latter will only bear out in testing,