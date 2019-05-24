LG ThinQ TVs are getting an Alexa upgrade – Here’s how to install it

LG’s AI ThinQ TVs are getting an Alexa upgrade, which means you’ll soon be able to utilise the digital assistant’s routines on your telly. The AI TVs already have Google Assistant, and support for Apple’s Siri is expected later in the year.

LG has revealed Amazon’s Alexa will be coming to its AI ThinQ TVs in 14 countries – including the UK and US. The update means – if you have one of LG’s 2019 AI ThinQ TVs, of course – you can avoid further cluttering up your living room with an Echo device.

You’ll be able to control all your Alexa-enabled devices through your TV. LG also says its virtual helper can handle more complex requests than ever before, due to the TV range’s enhanced AI conversational voice recognition tech.

LG says that the update will come to the US later this month, while users based in Europe will receive the changes in the coming weeks.

If you’re wondering how to get Amazon Alexa on your TV, it’s pretty easy. To access the new features, you simply need to download the Alexa app to your LG AI ThinQ TV. If you already have the app, it will require an update.

If you don’t have updates set to download automatically then make sure you visit the app and check if an update is available.

Unsurprisingly, LG has placed a heavy focus on AI voice assistants for the AI ThinQ TVs. Along with current support for Google Assistant, LG announced its AI ThinQ range would also get support for Apple’s Airplay 2 and HomeKit.

Airplay 2 will give viewers access to the new Apple TV app and allow for airdrops to the TV. While Apple HomeKit integration will let users interact with Siri through the TV and use Apple’s Home app to control compatible smart home devices.