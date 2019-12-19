LG has some stylish new 4K monitors to show at CES

LG likes to get its CES tech in early. The Las Vegas trade show may not kick off until next month, but fresh off the back of revealing a range of Gram laptops, the company now has some stylish new monitors to accompany them.

These all come under the moniker of “Ultra”, and while no prices are listed, we’re guessing they’re going to be expensive. The most interesting of them is the UltraFine Ergo display: a 4K, 32-inch panel which comes with a thick vertical pole that it hooks off. From there, the screen can be swiveled up to 280 degrees horizontally or 25 degrees vertically.

It’s an inventive design which should be a life saver is space is tight. But more than that, it should also be a good panel in its own right. LG says it boasts 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, as well as support for HDR10 and a 5ms response time. It’s not lacking in terms of connectivity either, with two HDMI accompanied by both a USB-C input and a DisplayPort.

If you’re a gamer, however, that 5ms response time might sound like a killer – which is why the company is also introducing a handful of UltraGear gaming monitors. These come in three sizes – 27-, 34- and 38-inches – and boast 1ms response times and 144Hz refresh rates, which can be overclocked to 160Hz. Oddly, while the 27- and 38-inch models support DisplayHDR 600, the 34-inch version is capped at DisplayHDR 400.

Finally there’s an ultrawide model: the 38-inch Curved UltraWide. The QHD+ IPS panel packs a resolution of 3840 x 1600, a response time of 1ms and offers a very impressive 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 space. These specs – as well as the added Thunderbolt 3 port – means this will likely be the most expensive of the lot.

No word on pricing or availability just yet – just that this is the “2020 monitor lineup.” Hopefully we’ll hear some pricing news soon and it’ll be a pleasant surprise…

