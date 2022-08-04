LG Smart TV owners can enjoy three free months of Stadia Pro gaming

LG is now offering three months of free Stadia Pro game streaming to LG smart TV owners.

Back in December, Google opened out its Stadia game streaming service to smart TV owners, including those with relatively modern LG webOS sets. Now LG has partnered with Google to offer customers three months of access to Google Stadia at no charge.

Stadia Pro currently offers a library of more than 50 games, with more added each and every month. Current highlights include big budget shooter Far Cry 6, epic JRPG Dragon Quest XI S, and recent indie gem Deathrun TV.

These games streamed to your TV over the internet in 4K, with support for HDR and surround sound. All you need is a decent internet connection (the lower the latency the better) and a compatible controller.

Typically a Stadia Pro subscription will cost you £8.99 per month, but if you have an LG smart TV from 2020 or later, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to try it for free. Head over to the official LG website for a full compatibility list.

Assuming your TV fits the bill, head over to the LG Content Store to find the Stadia Pro offer. This will supply a QR code to scan on your phone. Sign up and you’re done, though you’ll need to cash in before the offer expires on January 1, 2023.

Note that your Stadia account will be set to auto-renew by default, which means you’ll face an £8.99 charge once your three months are up unless you cancel within that time.