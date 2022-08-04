 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG Smart TV owners can enjoy three free months of Stadia Pro gaming

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

LG is now offering three months of free Stadia Pro game streaming to LG smart TV owners.

Back in December, Google opened out its Stadia game streaming service to smart TV owners, including those with relatively modern LG webOS sets. Now LG has partnered with Google to offer customers three months of access to Google Stadia at no charge.

Stadia Pro currently offers a library of more than 50 games, with more added each and every month. Current highlights include big budget shooter Far Cry 6, epic JRPG Dragon Quest XI S, and recent indie gem Deathrun TV.

These games streamed to your TV over the internet in 4K, with support for HDR and surround sound. All you need is a decent internet connection (the lower the latency the better) and a compatible controller.

Typically a Stadia Pro subscription will cost you £8.99 per month, but if you have an LG smart TV from 2020 or later, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to try it for free. Head over to the official LG website for a full compatibility list.

Assuming your TV fits the bill, head over to the LG Content Store to find the Stadia Pro offer. This will supply a QR code to scan on your phone. Sign up and you’re done, though you’ll need to cash in before the offer expires on January 1, 2023.

Note that your Stadia account will be set to auto-renew by default, which means you’ll face an £8.99 charge once your three months are up unless you cancel within that time.

You might like…

Best PC game controller 2022: Our top rated pads for PC gaming

Best PC game controller 2022: Our top rated pads for PC gaming

Alastair Stevenson 2 months ago
Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Games: The top 10 games to buy for PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Best PC Games: Top 10 PC games to play right now

Best PC Games: Top 10 PC games to play right now

Ryan Jones 5 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.