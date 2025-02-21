LG smart monitors are getting the Xbox app too

LG has confirmed its desktop monitors and other screens running webOS will receive access to the Gaming Portal that effectively turns screens into a cloud-based Xbox.

After announcing a rollout for webOS-based Smart TVs in January, LG has decided to expand the availability to “additional markets, platforms and devices.”

Those devices include the LG Smart Monitors and StanbyMe lifestyle screens. The second generation of the LG StandbyMe arrived at CES 2025 in January.

This 1TB Xbox expansion card is going cheap Run to Amazon to pick up this WD_BLACK C50 expansion card with 1TB of storage for just £134. This is an easy way to increase your Xbox Series X/S storage when you’re running low on space. Amazon

Was £149.99

Now £134 View Deal

“Designed for seamless access through the Home Screen, the Gaming Portal’s simple interface provides an intuitive way to browse and enjoy games without the need for external consoles or devices,” LG says in a press release.

“Users can navigate a curated app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote control, recently played titles, the top 10 trending games, editor’s picks and other personalised user-friendly gaming options.”

Primarily, the headline feature here is access to the Xbox Game Pass library directly from the Gaming Portal. Gamers will need a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate to play games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and The Great Circle over the web.

Microsoft is also enabling gamers to play titles they’ve outright bought, albeit only on select games thus far. The integration with Xbox isn’t quite ready yet, with Microsoft earlier saying it’ll come later this year.

The launch comes as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Everywhere strategy that has also seen the app arrive on Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Beyond Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Boosteroid, and Blacknut are among the services also available through the Gaming Portal.