Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG smart monitors are getting the Xbox app too

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

LG has confirmed its desktop monitors and other screens running webOS will receive access to the Gaming Portal that effectively turns screens into a cloud-based Xbox.

After announcing a rollout for webOS-based Smart TVs in January, LG has decided to expand the availability to “additional markets, platforms and devices.”

Those devices include the LG Smart Monitors and StanbyMe lifestyle screens. The second generation of the LG StandbyMe arrived at CES 2025 in January.

This 1TB Xbox expansion card is going cheap

This 1TB Xbox expansion card is going cheap

Run to Amazon to pick up this WD_BLACK C50 expansion card with 1TB of storage for just £134. This is an easy way to increase your Xbox Series X/S storage when you’re running low on space.

  • Amazon
  • Was £149.99
  • Now £134
View Deal

“Designed for seamless access through the Home Screen, the Gaming Portal’s simple interface provides an intuitive way to browse and enjoy games without the need for external consoles or devices,” LG says in a press release.

“Users can navigate a curated app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote control, recently played titles, the top 10 trending games, editor’s picks and other personalised user-friendly gaming options.”

Primarily, the headline feature here is access to the Xbox Game Pass library directly from the Gaming Portal. Gamers will need a subscription to Game Pass Ultimate to play games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and The Great Circle over the web.

Microsoft is also enabling gamers to play titles they’ve outright bought, albeit only on select games thus far. The integration with Xbox isn’t quite ready yet, with Microsoft earlier saying it’ll come later this year.

The launch comes as part of Microsoft’s Xbox Everywhere strategy that has also seen the app arrive on Samsung Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Beyond Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Boosteroid, and Blacknut are among the services also available through the Gaming Portal.

Everything’s an Xbox

The expansion of LG’s plan is another sign of Xbox games becoming largely ubiquitous. No longer do you need an expensive console to play the best Xbox games. Microsoft’s long held ambition to make Xbox available on any connected screen is slowly coming to fruition.

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Apple Vision Pro is getting its biggest update yet – here’s what’s new

Apple Vision Pro is getting its biggest update yet – here’s what’s new

Chris Smith 43 mins ago
Apple pulls iCloud Advanced Data Protection in UK – what it means for Brits

Apple pulls iCloud Advanced Data Protection in UK – what it means for Brits

Chris Smith 3 hours ago
Grado goes Brazillian for its Signature S950 open-backed headphones

Grado goes Brazillian for its Signature S950 open-backed headphones

Kob Monney 9 hours ago
Amazon now has a licence to kill James Bond

Amazon now has a licence to kill James Bond

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
Jeep drivers can be ‘hands free, eyes off’ with STLA autonomous system

Jeep drivers can be ‘hands free, eyes off’ with STLA autonomous system

Chris Smith 1 day ago
No MagSafe in iPhone 16e: Is C1 modem to blame? Apple says no

No MagSafe in iPhone 16e: Is C1 modem to blame? Apple says no

Chris Smith 1 day ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access