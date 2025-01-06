Last year’s viral LG TV has received an upgrade for 2025

LG changed the game back in 2023 with the launch of StanbyMe: a rotatable, battery-powered screen that works like an oversized tablet. Now, two years later, LG unveiled the latest version of its viral screen at CES, with the aptly named StanbyMe 2.

LG’s StanbyMe seriously took TikTok by storm last year as a useful solution for smaller apartments that don’t have the space for a standalone TV, and for users to keep connected while moving around their home. So what’s new with this year’s update?

Perhaps most notably, the StanbyMe 2 now boasts a better 1440p resolution instead of the 1080p cap of its predecessor, all while retaining the same-sized 27-inch display.

There are also new accessories that can be paired with the StanbyMe 2, including the almost unbelievable folio case which humorously makes the 27-inch screen look more like an enormous tablet rather than a TV.

Another questionable accessory is the strap which allows the screen to hang on the wall like a work of art, or be worn over the shoulder – for what reason we cannot fathom.

Both generations of the StanbyMe, plus the briefcase-sized Go version, are battery operated so you don’t have to faff around with bothersome wires when moving between rooms. However, the new StanbyMe 2 sports an improved battery life of up to four hours and boasts an additional USB-C port too.

Finally, although the StanbyMe 2 uses a touchscreen, it also comes equipped with a remote control that magnetically attaches to the top of the display to prevent getting misplaced.

Although we don’t have word yet on the exact pricing, considering the original StanbyMe has an RRP of £1199/$999, we’d expect the StanbyMe 2 to retail at a similar pricepoint, if a bit more expensive.

Is the StanbyMe 2 worth the splurge? Probably not. Is it a novel way to watch content on the move? Absolutely.