LG reveals stunning new UltraWide monitors ahead of CES 2019

LG has started CES season early with a look at their new Ultra monitors, presumably named because they put the wide into ultrawide.

2019’s LG UltraWide monitors come in two sizes, both ridiculous. There’s a 49-inch model with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a monster 5120 x 1440 default resolution, and a 38-inch option which comes at a smaller 3840 x 1600 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio.

Elsewhere, there’s also the LG UltraGear gaming monitor which targets high refresh rates, offering a 144HZ refresh rate paired with a 3840 x 1600 resolution. It’s also got support for Nvidia’s G-SYNC tech, making it a solid choice for gamers providing they have the rig to keep up.

Related: Best Monitors

In terms of ports, you’re looking at the standard combination of HDMI and DP, disappointing for those looking to connect up laptops using USB-C, but that isn’t even the standard for laptops yet, so we’ll probably have to wait a little while for monitors to catch up with all the connectivity bells and whistles.

The 49-inch model is stupendously wide. It’s offensively wide. Look at the photo above. It’s monolithic. LG are happy to tease these new monitors in the run up to CES, but they’re not so forthcoming when it comes to talking about how much they’ll set you back. Considering the specifics, expect them to cost a fair bit.

We’ll find out more on the monitors at CES 2019, where several of the Trusted Reviews team will be stamping around Las Vegas to find the very best in technology.

Looking forward to CES? Fancy getting your hands on one of these Ultrawide monitors? Let us know on @TrustedReviews