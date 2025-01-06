LG has revealed its brightest OLED TVs to date at CES

LG has revealed its lineup of OLED Evo TVs for 2025 at CES which promise to not only be up to three times brighter than conventional OLEDs but also the most intuitive and user-centric TVs on the market.

The lineup includes the G5 series which is available in 55, 65, 77 and 83-inches, and the M5 which is, impressively, the world’s first true wireless OLED TV which delivers wireless audio and video transmission at up to 144Hz without latency or loss in picture and sound quality, ensuring a stutter-free gaming experience.

Just note that at the time of writing, this is only available in the US and Korea.

Otherwise, all the latest OLED Evo TVs sport an upgraded version of LG’s own Brightness Booster Ultimate technology which LG explains “enhances light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms” for brightness that’s three times higher than conventional OLEDs.

The 2025 OLED Evo also boasts “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Colour” verification from UL Solutions and are certified by Intertek for 100% colour fidelity too. With this in mind, LG’s promise that the OLED Evo lineup will achieve “top-notch black levels” and produce “vibrant and accurate colours” is to be believed.

Image Credit: LG

AI is infused throughout the lineup for a “further elevated” user experience. Not only can you find LG’s AI Sound Pro, which analyses on-screen content and automatically adjusts the audio settings accordingly, but the AI Picture and Sound Wizard also tailors audio and visual modes for each user, for a personalised experience.

All LG OLED Evo TVs also offer access to Microsoft Copilot too, allowing users to find and organise information easily or alternatively users can access LG’s on-device AI Chatbot which “proactively identifies potential user challenges and offers timely, effective solutions.”

Inspired by Apple Intelligence’s Image Playground, LG has its own twist on this with the Generative Image Gallery which allows users to create their own custom backgrounds by using voice commands for a personal touch.

The OLED Evo lineup are all smart TVs, powered by LG’s own webOS interface which has seen sizeable updates over the last few years.

These updates include a much faster and personalised home screen for a more streamlined user experience, and multi-platform integration with the Home Hub which allows users to connect with multiple smart home ecosystems including Google Home and ThinQ, to control your smart home devices from your TV.