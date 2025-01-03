Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG reveals 3-in-1 HD projector that’s also a speaker and a floor lamp

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

LG has continued its week of pre-CES announcements with a stylish new projector that looks (and acts) like a stand-up floor lamp.

Ahead of the CES 2025 expo beginning next week, LG has revealed the 3-in-1 PF600U device which works as a projector, Bluetooth speaker and LED mood light.

LG says buyers will get a “private theatre, soothing visuals or a mood lit listening session” from this good looking, unique device.

This Galaxy S24 deal bags you a free Chromebook Go

This Galaxy S24 deal bags you a free Chromebook Go

Upgrade your smartphone and laptop for the new year with this fantastic Vodafone offer. Sign up to receive the latest Galaxy S24 smartphone, 50GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes for just £25/month and £30 upfront. You’ll also get a free Chromebook Go and several Vodafone Xtra perks with this 36-month contract.

  • Vodafone
  • £30 upfront
  • £25/month
View Deal

As for the projector part there’s a full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) with HDR and 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. It’s loaded with LG’s excellent webOS operating system, meaning you’ll be able to access your favourite apps and streaming services.

There’s stereo speakers with passive radiators providing what LG calls “rich and immersive sound” while there’s a 110-degree tilting head and the screen will auto keystone correct, to ensure the picture lines-up nicely with the wall or projector screen you’re pointing it at.

There’s compatibility with iOS and Android, as well as HDMI and USB-C inputs. Screen sizes range from 30-inches to 120-inches, and there’s a contrast radio of 150,000:1.

LG isn’t yet announcing how much this projector, which is definitely aimed at the lifestyle crowd rather than the cinephiles, will cost and when it’ll go on sale.

If you’re looking for something a little more upmarket, LG is offering a Cinebeam S model (below), which is now it’s smallest 4K projector at 110 x 160 x 160mm. It offers 500 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, while the max screen size is 100-inches. If you’re pushed for space, you can get a 40-inch display from just a few inches away from your projection surface.

PU615U CineBeam-S_Ambient

There’s HDR10 and HLG to cover your HDR needs, while stereo sound is capable of immersive Dolby Atmos sound. It also has auto keystone correction, webOS, HDMI and USB-C inputs and iOS/Android compatibility.

“With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands,” LG’s YS Lee says in a media release.

You might like…

Best Projectors: The biggest screen in the home

Best Projectors: The biggest screen in the home

Kob Monney 2 months ago
LG’s cute CineBeam Q 4K projector arrives April 1 with £200 pre-order bonus

LG’s cute CineBeam Q 4K projector arrives April 1 with £200 pre-order bonus

Chris Smith 10 months ago
LG CineBeam vs Samsung Freestyle (2023): Smart portable projectors face-off

LG CineBeam vs Samsung Freestyle (2023): Smart portable projectors face-off

Chris Smith 2 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access