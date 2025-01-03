LG reveals 3-in-1 HD projector that’s also a speaker and a floor lamp

LG has continued its week of pre-CES announcements with a stylish new projector that looks (and acts) like a stand-up floor lamp.

Ahead of the CES 2025 expo beginning next week, LG has revealed the 3-in-1 PF600U device which works as a projector, Bluetooth speaker and LED mood light.

LG says buyers will get a “private theatre, soothing visuals or a mood lit listening session” from this good looking, unique device.

As for the projector part there’s a full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) with HDR and 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. It’s loaded with LG’s excellent webOS operating system, meaning you’ll be able to access your favourite apps and streaming services.

There’s stereo speakers with passive radiators providing what LG calls “rich and immersive sound” while there’s a 110-degree tilting head and the screen will auto keystone correct, to ensure the picture lines-up nicely with the wall or projector screen you’re pointing it at.

There’s compatibility with iOS and Android, as well as HDMI and USB-C inputs. Screen sizes range from 30-inches to 120-inches, and there’s a contrast radio of 150,000:1.

LG isn’t yet announcing how much this projector, which is definitely aimed at the lifestyle crowd rather than the cinephiles, will cost and when it’ll go on sale.

If you’re looking for something a little more upmarket, LG is offering a Cinebeam S model (below), which is now it’s smallest 4K projector at 110 x 160 x 160mm. It offers 500 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, while the max screen size is 100-inches. If you’re pushed for space, you can get a 40-inch display from just a few inches away from your projection surface.

There’s HDR10 and HLG to cover your HDR needs, while stereo sound is capable of immersive Dolby Atmos sound. It also has auto keystone correction, webOS, HDMI and USB-C inputs and iOS/Android compatibility.

“With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands,” LG’s YS Lee says in a media release.