LG repairing OLED TVs in South Korea due to overheating issues

Word coming out of South Korea is that LG is offering free repairs of OLED TV motherboards due to a potential overheating risk.

As reported by YonHap News agency on July 20, the issue is said to affect OLED TVs produced between February 2016 and September 2019. The overheating issue is not thought to have affected TVs sold outside of South Korea, but LG is looking to see if any have been affected.

Models include the OLED65E6, OLED65G7 and OLED77W9, and more recent TVs affected include the OLED65W9, OLED77B9, OLED77C9, and OLED77W9, with 18 different models cited to have an issue.

The problem that’s been discovered is an issue with TV power boards, with the risk of a current overflow potentially leading to the unit overheating as it’s used over time. So far LG has fixed 22,000 out of the 60,000 TVs thought to be affected. None of the new 2020 TVs are said to be affected.

It seems LG believes erring on caution is the better policy here, telling ZDNet that it had provided free component swaps for customer safety. LG also reiterated that the repair was at its own request, and not an official recall mandated by a government or consumer agency.

