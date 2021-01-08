LG refreshes its webOS smart platform for its 2021 TV line-up

Ahead of CES 2021, LG has laid out its refreshed smart interface for its 2021 TVs in webOS 6.0, which aims for its most intuitive experience yet.

LG has announced the webOS 6.0 platform for its 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs. The refreshed smart platform will also get a new Magic Remote with which to navigate, with the company aiming to offer “a more enjoyable and intuitive content discovery experience” for its upcoming range of TVs.

Related: Best TV

Key points for the revamped smart platform include an updated home screen that’s been designed to provide faster access to the most frequently used apps, as well as streamlining of content discovery with recommendations based on the user’s preferences and viewing history. All of this info will be displayed at full-screen, so everything that you need to be aware of is available to view at a glance. The ‘New Home’ will also act as a central hub for settings and access to the larger webOS ecosystem. The ThinQ AI service will receive an upgrade, with support for new voice commands for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Also receiving a redesign is LG’s Magic Remote, with the emphasis on easier and slicker navigation. It’ll still have its point-and-click interaction, but also offers simpler controls when using voice recognition; faster connections between the TV and other devices, as well as more hot keys for apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Rakuten TV and Disney+ (hot keys will vary between countries).

Magic Tap is a new feature, a one-touch NFC function on the remote that enables connection between it and a smartphone, so viewers can more easily share content from their phones to the TV or vice versa. It also means users can peruse content that’s on their phones via the TV, while also using their favourite smartphone apps and features.

Magic Explorer is an enhanced version of LG’s Magic Link, and delivers content related to what’s on screen so viewers, for example, can learn more about actors, locations and other items of interest in what they’re watching. That sounds to us like a version of Prime Video’s X-Ray feature. It’ll also offer a shopping experience across select broadcast channels and LG TV services by changing the colour of the cursor whenever the Magic Explorer finds info to share.

The last feature LG detailed was Next Picks. This analyses viewer’s preferences to feed them more content suited to their tastes. It’ll use viewing history data to recommend two live programs from broadcast/set-top offerings, as well as one VOD title and app related to what the viewer likes.

LG will be hosting their CES 2021 conference on Monday 11th January at 9am. Tune in to see what else the electronics brand has up their sleevs.