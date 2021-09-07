LG ‘Real Folding Window’ displays could blow Samsung foldable screens away

LG may have exited the smartphone market, but its LG Chem division is still focused on tech that can redefine the foldables sector.

The company has announced its Real Folding Window technology, that it claims is just as hard as the glass used in current foldable displays, but benefitting from the flexibility of plastic.

The tech, which will be launched in 2023, will provide crack prevention, despite its thin build, and will offer “significantly improved fold lines in the folding area compared to existing products.”

That’s significant given one of the criticisms of Samsung’s ever-improving foldable phones is the presence of a very visible visible split down the centre of the displays.

LG says the tech will appear within smartphones first and foremost before moving onto laptops and tablets. It’s not clear whether any of the releases will be first party projects, but LG is planning to work with “leading companies.”

In a media release, IT Materials Division Leader, Vice President Chang Do Ki says: “We will strengthen our partnerships with leading companies of the smartphone industry and expand our market starting with mobiles and going on to new foldable applications such as laptops and tablets”

LG’s exit from the mobile market came shortly after the launch of the strange dual-screened LG Wing phone, which deployed a swivelling second display. However, the company also abandoned what looked like a promising rollable prototype phone that was probably years from release, but also a palatable option compared to the current array of foldables.

However, LG left the market completely citing an “incredibly competitive sector” that was sucking down the company’s resources and ability to innovate in other areas.

It will give the company more flexibility to “focus resources in growth areas such as electric vehicle components, connected devices, smart homes, robotics, artificial intelligence and business-to-business solutions, as well as platforms and services,” it said in a statement back in April.