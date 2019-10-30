LG and Qualcomm want smart cars to run the same software as your TV

LG and Qualcomm have inked a deal to work on a new WebOS software to power smart car systems.

The news was announced today and will see LG work to develop an Auto version of WebOS to work with Qualcomm’s snappily named Snapdragon Automotive Development Platform (ADP).

Both platforms are open source so developers can work on innovative ways to use the tech now but downloading the source code, tools and guides at http://webosose.org. WebOS is an open source software LG uses to power its line of smart TVs. It was also used by HP to run its Palm line of PDAs and phones.

The release didn’t specify what specific features the new version will add to Qualcomm powered smart cars. It only gave a vague indication the two want to “create and advance a more convenient in-car experience for drivers and passengers alike”.

LG Electronics president and CTO, Dr. I.P. Park hinted the firms will have a focus on developing new tech that’ll take advantage of the UK’s newly launched 5G network.

“We very much value this collaboration with Qualcomm expands the ecosystem of the webOS Auto platform and with the latest solutions from Qualcomm such as 5G networks and multimedia, customers will be able to experience the same entertainment at home in connected cars,” he said.

“Together, webOS and Snapdragon ADP will provide a high-performing, comprehensive hardware and software platform for future vehicle infotainment systems.”

Related: Best TV 2019

Qualcomm senior vice president and president of global business operations, Jim Cathey was a little more vague, promising the collaboration will lead to improved automotive user experiences.

“The work between LG and Qualcomm Technologies builds on the long-established and successful relationship between the two companies, creating a great synergy effect in next-generation automotive software,” she said.

“We are confident that our combined experiences and expertise in developing automotive technologies will aid in delivering the best in-vehicle and next-generation user experiences customers demand.”

LG and Qualcomm promised to release further details about the collaboration and a new unnamed reference platform for smart car tech at CES 2020 in Las Vegas in January.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…