LG planning to produce 48-in OLED TVs

Last week at the OLED Korea Conference, LG Display took to the stage to talk about its plans for OLED TVs. The Korean brand let loose that it will look to start producing 48in OLED panels.

If you’ve wanted the strengths of OLED, but in a smaller form factor, LG Display has answered your prayers. Last week it emerged that LG is looking to bring OLED to 48in TVs, a boon for those with smaller rooms.

Related: What is OLED?

LG had announced earlier in the year that it was to increase OLED production, and last week the TV manufacturer reported that it expected to sell 10 million OLED TVs in 2021. This expansion in sizes may be the reason behind its bullish target.

A 48in model would open the market up, not to mention bring the price down for OLEDs. It’s a move that bucks the recent trend of bigger being better, with Samsung eyeing larger TV sizes for the living room.

When we can expect these smaller OLED form is more of an unknown. LG Display did not let on whether they had a prototype up and running or whether they were still in the planning stages. As the Korean brand has already announced it’s lineup for this year, 2020 could be a better target for its release.

LG Display also announced that it will add 65 and 77in models to its 8K OLED TV range, joining the existing 88in OLED.

Would you buy a 48in OLED TV? Let us know on Facebook or @Twitter via TrustedReviews