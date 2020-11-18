LG OLED TV is the official partner of the Xbox Series X

Microsoft has named the LG OLED TV the official television of the Xbox Series X, LG announced today.

The two companies will team up to host special events, inviting customers to experience the Series X on LG’s 2020 OLED models at participating retail locations across four major regions, including Europe.

LG’s OLED range is the good fit for the Xbox Series X. The TVs promise more responsive gameplay thanks to their fast 1ms response time with low input lag, as well as support for the latest HDMI specifications, including Variable Refresh Rates, Auto Low Latency Mode and enhanced return audio channel, or eARC.

The OLED display is well-suited to the Series X, too. OLED’s self-lit pixel technology offers vibrant colours and intense contrast for stunning picture quality. By pairing the next-gen console with the LG OLED TV, gamers can enjoy 4K resolution gameplay at up to 120 frames per second with real-time ray tracing.

Both LG and Microsoft are founding members of the HDR Gaming Interest Group, meaning you’ll see HDR content as intended, and the 2020 OLED lineup is the first to support the group’s new HGiG profile.

The LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X are also the first TV and game console to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Series X supports Atmos at launch, with Dolby Vision to follow in the future. All 2020 OLED models are Eye Comfort Display certified by TÜV Rhineland to ensure that they limit eye fatigue when gaming.

“We take the needs of gamers very seriously when developing our OLED TVs so to be able to be an official partner to Xbox Series X is a partnership that is very meaningful to us”, said the head of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company, S.P. Baik.

“We’re confident that the heightened visual quality from combining LG OLED TV and Xbox Series X will blow gamers away.” LG hasn’t revealed when the special retail events will take place just yet, so we’ll have to wait for the company to announce more.

