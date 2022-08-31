LG OLED Flex solves the flat vs curved gaming monitor dilemma

Choosing between a curved and flat gaming monitor can be difficult for gamers, but LG reckons it has the solution with its LG OLED Flex, aka LX3.

The 42-inch display can be manually adjusted from a flat screen to a curve up up to 900R. Users can essentially create their ideal arc, personalising the experience. There are twenty different levels of curvature overall. There are also two presets available via buttons on the remote control, as well as the manual options, which alter the curvature in 5-degree increments.

In a press release LG adds: “Additionally, the screen of LG OLED Flex can be tilted toward up to 10 degrees or away up to 5 degrees from the user and has a height-adjustable stand – up or down by 140 millimetres – guaranteeing ergonomic comfort for those who like to sit up, and those who like to lean back.”

The bendable screen could be a great option for PC and console users who like to go from watching a TV show to enjoying an immersive gaming session, for instance.

LG says the LG OLED Flex is a world’s first and it’s possible thanks to the backlight-free, self-lit OLED tech. The company says the same display quality and 0.1 millisecond response time is available whether the display is in a flat or curved configuration.

LG is also packing in its Alpha Gen 5 processor, shortcuts to popular gaming-adjacent apps like Twitch and YouTube, support for Dolby Atmos sound and a Multi View mode that enables users to view content from two different sources at the same time, while selecting which audio source to hear.

The built-in speakers are 40W, while the Dolby Vision HDR enabled display maxes out at 4K 120Hz with variable refresh rate and G-Sync and AMD FreeSync platform support.

LG is yet to announce the release date or recommended price for the LG OLED Flex (LX3), but we’ll keep you posted.