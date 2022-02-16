LG’s latest CineBeam projectors are just the ticket for private home cinemas

LG has announced a pair of new CineBeam 4K laser projectors in the HU715Q and HU710P.

LG calls these projectors “perfect for consumers looking to create their very own private cinemas” with both models said to be compact and easy to set-up, fit for use indoors and out.

The HU715Q Ultra Short Throw (UST) features auto brightness tech that adjusts the performance in relation to ambient light and has the ability to plant a 100-inch image on a wall from just 21.7cms away. The HU710P builds on from the HU810P, the new model said to deliver brighter images and better blacks thanks to a wheel-less hybrid laser.

Both projectors can deliver 4k images (3840 x 2160), as well as an enormous contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1, contributing to more visible detail in dark and bright scenes. With a keystone correction of 4-, 9- and 15-point warping, they can provide horizontal and vertical alignment for a more flexible placement of the projector without causing image distortion.

For the HU715Q, brightness is rated at 2500 lumens (from its laser light source), while the HU710P produces 2000 lumens of brightness with its laser-LED hybrid technology. Both can be used for 20,000 hours of use, displaying the advantage laser has in its lifespan over conventional projector lamps.

Both feature support for LG’s webOS interface (with apps such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ onboard), as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for wireless streaming and smart device connectivity respectively. Filmmaker Mode preserves the colours and look of content is included among the feature set, too. eARC support ensures you can connect a Dolby Atmos soundbar if you want or rely on the integrated speaker system instead (40W stereo for HU715Q , 10W stereo HU710P).

Get the HU715Q and its design features a premium fabric cover from Danish textile company Kvadrat that LG says harmonises the projector “with home furnishings and interiors.”

No prices have been announced yet, but it is expected that both CineBeam 4K laser projector models HU715Q and HU710P will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022 in North America, Europe and Asia followed by the Middle East and Latin America.