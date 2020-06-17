LG NANO 90 vs Samsung Q95T: Which flagship 4K TV is best?

LG NANO 90 vs Samsung Q95T: The two Korean giants battle once again with their 2020 flagship 4K TVs. If you’re after a new feature-filled set, which of these premium TVs warrants your attention?

LG and Samsung’s heated rivalry has recently been put to bed (who knows for for how long), leaving them to focus on their own TV displays. While both manufacturers are pushing 8K hard, they haven’t neglected 4K.

The Nano 90 doesn’t actually sit at the top of LG’s range, but the difference between it and the Nano 91 is marginal (the stand). The Q95T is effectively an upgraded version of last year’s Q85R

Both use different technologies to execute a similar result. Out of the LG Nano 90 vs Samsung Q95T, which one should you get?

LG 65NANO90 vs Samsung QE65Q95T — Price

LG’s Nano 90 costs £1699 for the 65-inch version. The same size Q95T has an RRP of £2999, though you can find for £2699 if you shop around.

That makes the LG the winner in the price war. Whether it’s the best value is up for debate, but at £1000 less, the LG is more affordable.

LG NANO 90 vs Samsung Q95T — Design

While the LG Nano 90 appears unglamorous compared to its OLED brethren. Judged on its own it’s a fairly good looking TV, and that’s down to the quality of the build.

The bezel is slim enough to not be noticeable, the corners are elegantly curved and the grey finish doesn’t reflect in a way that could become distracting. Unlike the Q95T, the LG opts for feet at either end (the Nano 91 has a stand). That does mean that anyone with a smaller rack may need consider whether it’s wide enough to place it on.

At 7cm deep, it’s ‘thinner’ than the Q95T’s 8.3cm and less heavy too (24kg vs 33kg), which may be a consideration for those wall-mounting. Te Samsung is a hefty TV, but wears its bulk well. Build quality is exceptional, and while it’s built like a tank, it retains an elegant design. The use of a central pedestal means it can fit on a narrow piece of table furniture, and there’s enough room to slip a soundbar under without blocking the IR signal.

The LG Nano 90 has 4 HDMI connections – two of which support the HDMI 2.1 spec (VRR, ALLM, HFR, eARC, 4K/120Hz). You also get three USB inputs, a CI card slot, TV tuners, Ethernet port, digital optical and an analogue 3.5mm.

It’s a similar affair with the Samsung. Four HDMI and eARC is supported, but only one is HDMI 2.1 compatible and capable of 4K/120Hz.

We’ll call this a draw.

LG NANO 90 vs Samsung Q95T — Interface

LG’s webOS is a super-slick, easily navigable interface with a large number of apps. However, it currently doesn’t feature any UK catch-up apps or Freeview Play. LG is still negotiating to get the individual apps onboard.

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are built-in, and operate alongside LG’s own ThinQ AI. Samsung has Bixby for voice control, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant (via an external device) is coming via an update.

Samsung has the widest rage of apps, including Apple Music and BT Sport. Its Eden interface is less flashy and like the LG offers plenty of customisation. It also has the catch-up apps that LG is missing.

It’s a win for Samsung here. Its Eden interface is just as easy to use, but the number of apps, plus the inclusion of the UK catch-up apps make it the most comprehensive option.

LG NANO 90 vs Samsung Q95T — Features

The LG has Filmmaker Mode, which disables motion smoothing and processing for films that have a specific metadata tag. There aren’t any films that can trigger this yet, but you can activate it in the menus. Dolby Vision IQ adapts content mastered in the format for any changes in a room’s ambient light.

You also get the HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) profile. This optimises HDR gaming performance. Nvidia G-Sync compatibility means the Nano 90 produces less stutter and flicker with PC games. Latency is a speedy 13ms.

LG has the Apple TV app on its latest TVs, but Samsung got there first in 2019. They also have Filmmaker Mode, but it requires a metadata tag to activate. Game Motion Plus offers 11ms of input lag, and when gaming mode is activated Game sound mode boosts placement of sounds to place you in the middle of the action. Further gaming features include Real Game Enhancer+, with AMD’s Freesync tech reducing stutter and motion blur.

Both sets support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. You can cast to the TV from a portable device using each manufacturer’s own solutions or Chromecast.

Both sets can display HDR10 and HLG for broadcast TV. Where they differ is that LG backs Dolby Vision, while Samsung supports HDR10+.

Both have an exhaustive list of features. Both are great for gamers (the Samsung probably edges it). Each has lots of apps, but LG’s support for Dolby Vision means Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and Netflix content is close to is best. Prime Video supports HDR10+, but content is not flagged as such. It’s another tight draw.

LG NANO 90 vs Samsung Q95T — Performance

LG’s 2020 NanoCell TVs are powered by the α7 Gen 3 processor, which optimises picture and sound through AI. AI Picture Pro uses LG’s image database to remove noise for a clearer picture. AI Brightness Control adjusts the brightness on the amount of ambient light it can detect. The Nano 90 has an IPS full-array screen with 32 dimmable zones. The IPS screen offers good viewing angles, with peak brightness of around 500 nits.

AI Sound Pro corrects sound depending on the genre; Virtual 4.0 Up Mix takes two-channel stereo and turns it into ‘4.0’, while Adaptive Sound Control analyses what you’re watching and fine-tunes it. With Bluetooth Surround Ready, two compatible Bluetooth speakers can be added to expand the soundfield.

The Q65T has direct full-array QLED screen with 120 zones, and is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K with AI. AI upscaling can take sub-4K content to near 4K quality, while Adaptive Picture Mode adjusts the picture for day or night conditions. Peak brightness is 2000 nits, comfortably beating the LG.

On the audio side is Object Tracking Sound+. It has speaker drivers at the top, sides and bottom to place sounds accurately on the screen. Add a 2020 Q-Symphony compatible soundbar and the TV can produce a more expansive sound.

In terms of performance the Samsung is the victor here. Its capable of some staggeringly bright and punchy HDR pictures; upscaling is outstanding and black levels are very deep. The audio performance is strong, and more effective than a ‘normal’ stereo TV. The LG is good, but the Samsung is better.

LG 65NANO90 vs Samsung QE65Q95T — Verdict

If you’re in the market for a new feature-filled 4K TV, the Samsung would get our vote. It is far more expensive, but the picture quality is a step above the LG.

Both sets are great for gaming, though the Samsung would edge with its quicker response time. One thing to consider is Dolby Vision content, as Samsung does not support that HDR format.

You won’t be disappointed with the performance of either TV, but the Samsung is the better of the two, as long as you’ve got the cash for it.

