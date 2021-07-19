LG launches super small Eclair soundbar

LG Electronics has launched a new super compact Eclair soundbar.

The announcement came today with LG claiming the device has the chops to be one of 2021’s best soundbars.

The Eclair soundbar is a 2021 CES Innovation Aware Honoree and boasts impressive specs with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support and a 3.1.2 channel system.

Outside of this, the speaker features a low vibration, power bass subwoofer with Meridian Audio’s tuning which should let it offer solid low end, though we won’t be able to confirm this until we get it into Trusted Labs for testing.

Meridian’s Horizon technology also up-mixes two-channel stereo content into multichannel audio, giving you an immersive experience and a wider soundstage that will give way to a whole new listening experience.

Plus, LG’s latest speaker also offers you an enhanced viewing experience thanks to the 4K pass-through support, which allows you to enjoy 4K and HDR content from the comfort of your own home.

It will also attempt do some of the hard work for you, as LG AI Sound Pro will analyse the content you play and automatically apply the best sound settings depending on what genre you watch, whether it be sport or cinema.

The Eclair soundbar is also the smallest speaker from LG, measuring only 296 x 59.9 x 126mm. The oval speaker comes in black or white and should fit comfortably in any space due to its compact and sleek design.

It also lacks a lot of those pesky wires and cables, as the eARC support allows for lossless transmissions, meaning you won’t lose any audio quality.

LG is also looking to keep its carbon footprint down, with the Eclair being recognised as an Eco-Product by SGS, due to its eco-conscious packaging.

The only detail we don’t have is around the soundbar’s price. We’ve contacted LG for clarification and will update this article when we have it.