LG to unveil detachable dual-screen phone at MWC 2019, leak claims

With trade show Mobile World Congress set to take place in Barcelona next month, rumours and leaks have already started flowing. The latest: LG is supposedly going to debut an intriguing new dual-screen smartphone.

A source familiar with the company’s product development told Cnet that LG is bringing a phone with a detachable secondary screen to the MWC show floor. It’s unclear how exactly the implementation of this second display will take shape but there are two distinct directions the South Korean tech giant is likely to take.

In the same style as the recently-launched Vivo Nex Dual Display (see video below), LG might add a secondary screen that attaches to the back of the smartphone’s body. In the case of the Nex, that second panel is meant to accommodate selfies and video calls using the phone’s primary rear camera. And as it’s a touchscreen, it’s been seen as a means to augment mobile games – PS Vita style.

Alternatively, LG might try to cash in on the hype surrounding foldable smartphones, such as the upcoming Samsung Galaxy X and the recently released (but hilariously flawed) Royole FlexPai.

If this is the case, that secondary screen may perhaps attach to the phone’s primary display, effectively doubling the screen’s real estate. By extension, it could also feature some form of hinge mechanism to fold out of the way when not in use.

As detailed by Korean site Naver.com, this folding LG phone is expected to stand separately from the company’s next flagship, which will follow on from the capable LG G7 ThinQ and LG V40 ThinQ that launched last year.

Many expect the next top-tier LG phone to follow the company’s current trend and arrive as the LG G8 or LG G8 ThinQ, however, there’s no concrete information surrounding the name right now.

As for the dual-screen LG handset, no official names have emerged pertaining to that handset either.

