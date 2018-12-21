LG Laser 4K projector set to stun at CES 2019

LG is coming to CES 2019 fully loaded with must-see tech next month. And, as usual, the company is offering a sneak peak and what it plans to showcase during the world’s biggest tech show.

Today, the company announced a new laser-based CineBeam 4K projector that can create a 120-inch display on your wall from just 7-inches away. The projector can be placed on the ceiling, the floor or an entertainment centre and still create that Ultra HD imagery in the perfect aspect ratio.

If 7-inches isn’t quite close enough, you can also create a 90-inch display when the screen is just 2-inches away from the wall. LG says there’s 2,500 lumens of brightness, so it should work perfectly well in varied environments, rather than simply when the lights are all off.

The newest CineBeam model will also include the ThinQ AI, offering natural language voice control, while a Magic Remote with gesture control will be bundled in. The company is yet to reveal the price and release date, but the new CineBeam is likely to cost a pretty penny when LG officially takes off the wrapper at CES 2019.

The CineBeam projector could be joined by a another eye-catching launch from LG during the show. It appears the company will showcase its latest ‘rollable’ OLED TV during the expo, ahead of a full production run in 2019.

The 65-inch set will retract back into its shell at the touch of a button, which is sure to appeal to viewers who either want to transport their television, or don’t want a 65-inch set dominating their living room.

We’ll be on the show floor in Las Vegas, and the LG stand will be one of our first ports of call. Keep it locked to TrustedReviews.com when the show kicks off on January 8.

Would you consider a laser projector to replace your television set? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.