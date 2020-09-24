LG has officially announced that it is expanding its K series with three new smartphones: the LG K62, LG K52 and LG K42.

With the K series, LG aims to deliver premium design and features at an affordable price point and the new handsets are set to be no exception.

All three new phones feature 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision displays with slim bezels. The K42 features a unique, colour-changing wave pattern on its rear, along with a UV coating to protect against marks and scratches. The K62 and K52 trade the wave pattern for a matte finish with its own unique, fingerprint-resistant optical pattern.

The K62, K52 and K42 are durable – designed to meet US military standards – and each model is packed with LG’s 3D Sound Engine for detailed, immersive audio.

The three phones pack quad-camera setups, with standard, ultra-wide, depth and macro sensors, along with a punch hole camera in the front. The K62 and the K52 feature 48MP main shooters, while the K42 includes a 13MP primary lens.

Other camera features include Flash Jump Cut which takes four photos to create fun stop-motion content, and AI CAM is capable of suggesting the best settings for any photo based on your subject. The camera also includes YouTube Live built in so you can create videos instantly.

As far as performance goes, the K series is packed with octa-core processors, along with a 4,000mAh battery for long periods of use.

Scroll down to see the full specs for each phone, along with release dates and how much we think the phones will cost.

LG K62

The LG K62 sits at the top of the line when it comes to these three releases. The main feature that sets the K62 apart from the other phones is its 28MP front camera and increased 128GB of ROM.

The K62 also includes the same 2.3GHz octa-core processor and 48MP standard camera as the K52 and comes in White and Sky Blue colour variants.

LG K62 full specs:

Chipset: 2.3 GHz octa-core

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM and microSD (up to 2TB)

Rear camera: 48MP standard, 5MP ultra-wide (115°), 2MP depth and 2MP macro

Front camera: 28MP

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 186g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C

Colours: White and Sky Blue

LG K52

The K52 sits in the middle of LG’s September K series line up. The K52 is packed with the same 2.3GHz octa-core processor and 48MP rear camera as the K62, with a lower 64GB of ROM and a slightly less impressive 13MP front camera.

The LG K52 is available in White, Blue and Red.

LG K52 full specs:

Chipset: 2.3 GHz octa-core

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display

Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM and microSD (up to 2TB)

Rear camera: 48MP standard, 5MP ultra-wide (115°), 2MP depth and 2MP macro

Front camera: 13MP standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 186g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C

Colors: White, Blue and Red

LG K42

The K42 sits at the bottom – and, presumably, more affordable – end of the K series line.

The phone features a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, 1GB less RAM and a choice between 32 and 64GB ROM. The rear camera and front camera are also a bit less impressive at 13MP and 8MP, respectively.

The K42 features a unique, colour changing wave pattern and is available in Green, Gray, Red and Sky Blue.

LG K42 full specs:

Chipset: 2.0 GHz octa-core

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision display

Memory: 3GB RAM, 32 or 64GB ROM and microSD (up to 2TB)

Rear camera: 13MP standard, 5MP ultra-wide (115°), 2MP depth and 2MP macro

Front camera: 8MP standard

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 165.0 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm

Weight: 182g

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C

Colors: Green, Gray, Red and Sky Blue

When will the new K series be released?

The K62, K52 and K42 will be available in Europe from next month, followed by Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

LG has yet to reveal a specific release date but, as the company made this announcement on September 23, we assume the new smartphones will hit shelves by the end of October.

How much will the new K series cost?

LG has not revealed how much the K62, K52 and K42 will cost. Considering the K series usually lands on the budget end of the smartphone spectrum, we’d expect these phones to land somewhere in the sub-£300 region.

We’ll have to wait until the release date to find out the exact prices.

