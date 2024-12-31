LG is putting a 27-inch display on a microwave

LG is continuing to offer a sneak peak at its CES 2025 announcements and today’s reveal includes a microwave with a large HD display on the front.

We’ve seen LG and Samsung experiment with putting displays on the front of its refrigerators and now LG is extending the practice to the Signature microwave.

It “not only excels in cooking and reheating” the press release says, but actually “redefines its category by delivering an immersive entertainment experience” right there in the kitchen.

The 27-inch full HD touchscreen has Wi-Fi and built-in speakers and will enable users to enjoy video content while they cook. It’s not clear whether it has the webOS smart TV ecosystem for apps like Netflix, but in that respect it might be a handy secondary display for the kitchen. We also wouldn’t put it past LG to showcase full screen ads on the display either, as it is currently attempting on its popular television sets.

The LCD screen will also pair nicely with LG’s new Signature oven and you’ll be able to, get this, see how your roast beef is cooking in the oven without actually having to bend down to look at it yourself thanks to the cameras in the oven.

“The screen also provides access to the LG ThinQ Smart Home Dashboard, allowing users to control all LG AI appliances and compatible Matter and Thread devices in the home,” LG adds.

Elsewhere LG has also announced an over-the-range microwave which has three built-in cameras that’ll enable you to create time-lapses to “capture meals’ journey from the oven to the oven.”

Fascinating stuff.

We’ll be present on the show floor at CES 2025 next week and we’ll see if there’s more to this microwave than meets the eye.