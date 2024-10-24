Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG has revealed its smartest AI-powered washing machines yet

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

LG has just unveiled its latest innovative washing machine series, which has impressive new AI advancements to optimise washing your laundry loads and extend the life of fabrics.

Part of its new VX series, LG has revealed two new washing machines, the VX700 and VX900. While both have a “sophisticated, minimalist” look and come packed with powerful AI, ThinQ integration and heaps of washing cycles, the VX700 also comes equipped with the clever ezDispense feature.

LG VX700 in Black
LG VX700 in Black (credit LG)

EzDispense automatically dispenses the correct amount of detergent, depending on the size of the load, helping to reduce waste and prolong the life of fabrics. 

In fact, the VX series was designed with fabric care in mind and utilises LG’s AI Direct Drive (AIDD) technology for optimal and personalised washing cycles depending on the fabric types and size of the load. 

LG AI Wash
AIDD technology (credit LG)

LG explains that as it has extracted data from 2000 different washing patterns, the “intuitive motors” of the VX series can detect the optimal cycle a garment needs, resulting in extending the life of garments and saving on energy. 

Both machines are controllable via the new touchscreen LCD dial which can learn your usage habits and subsequently tailor washing cycles.

You can also monitor and control the VX series via LG’s ThinQ app. You can also download extra cycles from the app directly to the machine, for extra peace of mind that your clothes are getting the best treatment possible.

Both machines also have LG TurboWash technology, which allows users to complete a full cycle in just 39 minutes thanks to its 360 motion, spraying water from four directions for an even and thorough clean. LG also promises its TurboWash technology uses 39% less energy than conventional cycles, too. 

In addition, the VX series comes equipped with the LG Steam mode, which removes 99.99% of allergens from fabrics, and the new care cycle, which reduces friction during a wash and results in a 60% decrease in microplastic release. 

LG microplastic care
Microplastic Care Cycle (credit LG)

Available between 8 kg-13 kg capacity, the VX700 and VX900 washing machines are ready to purchase now with a starting price of £829.99.

