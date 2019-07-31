LG Display has opened an OLED retail experience at the world-famous Harrods in London in a bid to boost sales of TVs using its panels.

The display aims to show off the very best TVs which sport LG Display tech – from Philips to Bang & Olufsen. LG Display’s new showcase runs from the 29th of July to the 1st of September and features a windows display as well as a retail installation within Harrods.

The world first OLED installation gives consumers a chance to come face-to-screen with the most premium of premium TVs on the market. The new OLED zone will be installed on the fifth floor of Harrods and feature TVs from LG Electronics, Bang & Olufsen, Panasonic and Philips.

If you are just passing by you can take a look at some truly breathtaking TVs on the outside of Harrods near the Door 5 entrance. Along with the TVs, one window includes a special charity installation for the NSPCC. Customers can place their hand on a spot on the window to donate to NSPCC on behalf of LG Display.

When it comes to LG Display’s OLED technology, the company touts the emissive colour, thin design, wide viewing angles and ocular guard (less strain on your eyes) as key features of its displays.

LG Display’s OLED panels are certified by testing and certification authority TÜV Rheinland as technology offering optimal brightness and less blue light.

We here at Trusted Reviews have been fans of LG’s use of the OLED technology so far. The company’s LG C8 has taken its place on our Best TVs list.

Our review of the LG C8 said: “The LG C8 puts to bed any suggestion that OLED TVs aren’t bright enough or exciting enough for HDR … The results are stunning; if you have £3000 to splash on a TV, go ahead and buy the C8 – you won’t regret it”.

