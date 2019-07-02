LG G8s ThinQ will finally be released this month – here are the key specs

Despite a long delay since its announcement in February, the LG G8s ThinQ will finally be available worldwide from July. Here’s what to look out for.

The most eyebrow-raising feature on the LG G8s ThinQ is the Hand ID sign-in system, which scans the veins in your hand to discern your identity, although the more familiar Face Unlock feature remains. Hand motions can now also be used as gesture controls for various functions. All these these features are thanks to the Z camera, a time-of-flight sensor first introduced in the LG G8 ThinQ, the precursing handset to this one.

Related: Best Phones

Taking a look at the internal specs, the LG G8s ThinQ offers respectable flagship credentials, including the Snapdragon 855 chip (as found on the OnePlus 7 Pro), 6GB of RAM and two available storage options: 64GB or 128GB. As expected, it runs the latest Android Pie operating system — but do take note that LG is notoriously slow to update the software on its phones, so don’t expect an upgrade to Android Q to be forthcoming.

There’s a triple camera on the rear of the device, including a 13-megapixel f/2.4 ultrawide lens that boasts a market-leading 125-degree field of vision. The main camera has a 12-megapixel resolution and a f/1.8 aperture, while the remaining telephoto sensor likewise offers 12-megapixels, but 2x optical zoom (the same capability as the Samsung Galaxy S10, but comfortably behind the 5x lossless zoom provided by the Huawei P30 Pro).

Related: Best Camera Phones

The LG G8s screen still retains last year’s notch, but it is an OLED display (a screen tech update that had eluded LG’s range until this year). At 6.2 icnhes thee screen is just 0.1 inches larger than that found on the LG G8, but the resolution is a notable downgrade: 1080 x 2248, compared to 1440 x 3120.

Overall the specs seem to be respectable but not particularly impressive, and that was more or less our impression when we reviewed the LG G8 ThinQ. It achieved a mere 3 stars out of 5, with the verdict ‘forgettable and overpriced’.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget