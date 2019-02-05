While it looks like LG is sticking with the faintly ridiculous ‘ThinQ’ branding at the end of its smartphones for the foreseeable future, it seems that the upcoming LG G8 ThinQ will come with one big, tangible improvement over its predecessor: much better battery life.

A leak captured by Dutch phone site Mobielkopen shows a battery with the LG branding and the model number of BL-T41.

Apparently, the cell was inspected by Anatel, Brazil’s national telecommunications agency, which reported a nominal battery capacity of 3400mAh. That’s a 13.3% increase on the LG G7, which packed a 3000mAh cell.

That led to all kinds of problems, as we explained in our review: “It was hard to make it through the whole day without the phone requiring a top-up at some point; the G7 often managed less than 4 hours of actual screen-on time.”

In our tests, we found that an hour of high-definition Netflix streaming knocked 15% off the battery, while 60 minutes of Spotify with DAC turned off gobbled up 19%.

While a 3400mAh cell won’t be close to the biggest we’ve seen (Huawei’s Mate 20 X and the Lenovo P2 both included a 5000mAh capacity battery) it could make a big difference, especially if the rumoured inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 helps stem the battery drain.

We should know a lot more soon, in any case. The LG G8 ThinQ is widely expected to launch at MWC 2019 later this month after the South Korean company released a short teaser of an event on February 24. Watch this space.

Is a 3400mAh battery enough for you, or does it still sound on the small side? Let us know what you think on Twitter @TrustedReviews.