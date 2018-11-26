LG G8 specs could feature this ludicrous new 16 camera lens system

The LG G8 is set to be released in 2019, and if recent rumours are to be believed, it could feature some truly game-changing specs – namely a ludicrous 16 lens rear camera system.

That’s according to an alleged LG patent shared by Dutch gadget blog LetsGoDigital, which seemingly reveals a radical new 4×4 camera grid configuration resulting in a total of 16 primary lenses on a mystery device that could well end up being the LG G8.

The patent appears to be a USPTO (US Patent and Trademark Office) filing that was granted on November 20, but as it’s being hosted directly by the website, we aren’t able to independently verify if it’s a legitimate filing.

As well as the sheer audacity of a 16 lens camera system, what’s really interesting about this rumour is the way the cameras are seemingly positioned at curved angles, which would allow users to take the same photo from multiple perspectives as well as combine their shots into a moving image in a new way.

The number of cameras has quickly become one of the new flagship smartphone battlegrounds this year, and while it’s important to note that patent filings don’t always end up materialising on finished products, it’s safe to say we don’t expect this trend to abate any time soon.

