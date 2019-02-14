The LG G8 ThinQ has an OLED screen that vibrates to boost volume

LG is continuing to reveal select tidbits about its upcoming LG G8 ThinQ device ahead of its big reveal at MWC 2019. A week ago, the company revealed that the handset would feature a front-facing Time-of-Flight camera sensor, but now we’ve learned two important things about the screen.

The first of these is that LG is finally making the switch to OLED technology, after years of G phones with LCD panels. But ignoring the improvements this leads to in terms of contrast, it’s actually incidental to the main point of LG’s reveal: that it’s going to be used to boost the phone’s audio output.

Using the same “Crystal Sound OLED” that LG has packed into some of its television sets, the idea is that the entire screen vibrates to work as a speaker, leading to what the company describes as “impressive volume.”

It still has a bottom-facing speaker for speakerphone calls and the like, and the company states that this speaker can be paired with the top of the screen for a kind of two-channel surround sound. The “Boombox Speaker” functionality from the LG G7 makes a return too, which provides a bass boost when the phone is placed on a table.

It’s a neat selection of features, assuming they work as promised, but how exciting they are depends on how you use your phone. If you tend to pair your phone to a speaker or plug in a set of headphones when listening to music, then this won’t mean much to you.

That said, those who only use their phone with headphones also get some good news in the press release: the quad DAC is back, and that means there will be a headphone jack. Good news for those without a good set of wireless headphones.

We won’t have long to wait for all the juicy details of the LG G8 ThinQ to be revealed in full. The company has promised an event on Sunday February 24 when a full picture of the Korean firm’s latest flagship should come together.

What features do you want to see in the LG G8 ThinQ? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.