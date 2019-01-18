The LG G8 set for February 24 launch, four days after Galaxy S10 event

The LG G8 ThinQ will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress next month, according to reports from the company’s Korean homeland.

ET reports an event will take place in Barcelona on Sunday February 24 with the action kicking off at 10am South Korean time. That’s actually 2am local time in Spain, so something is amiss there.

The launch event date (via Android Soul) is yet to be confirmed by LG, but the company was largely expected to rock up at MWC 2018 with the G8 in tow. According to recent reports, the company is planning a triple-lens 3D camera on the back of the device.

A recent patent uncovered by LetsGoDigital says multiple sensors on the back of the smartphone will be combined with a laser sensor. That laser radiates light and uses the reflected light from the subject in order to record multiple frames that are combined into one 3D photo that can be viewed from multiple angles.

We’re also expecting to see the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and a teardrop notch at the top of the display. Previous rumours have suggested that display might even have a 4K resolution.

However, the key feature might end up being a secondary, detachable display add-on, which could counter foldable devices like the Galaxy X, and give users tablet-like functionality.

Speaking of Samsung, the company will unveil its S10 range and is expected to show off the Galaxy X four days before LG’s event. The company will host an event in San Francisco on February 20.

Last year’s long-delayed LG G7 ThinQ was somewhat of disappointment and, given what Samsung has in store, the G8 is going to have to go some to give its struggling smartphone division a boost in 2019.

Do you think LG has a shot at reviving its mobile business with the G8? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.