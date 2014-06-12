LG G Pad tablet range starts rolling out in Europe

LG has begun rolling out its new G Pad tablet range, starting with the LG G Pad 7.0.

The Korean manufacturer announced its newly expanded G Pad range back in May, with 7-inch, 8-inch, and 10.1-inch models set to join the older LG G Pad 8.3.

Now LG has announced that the range is rolling out in Europe, starting with the LG G Pad 7.0. The LG G Pad 8.0 and the LG G Pad 10.1 will follow over the coming weeks.

It’s become evident that these new tablets will be entry-level affairs, with each sporting similarly modest specs.

The LG G Pad 7.0 comes with a 7-inch 1280 x 800 IPS display – hardly the most impressive-looking panel, even in the realm of entry-level tablets. The £119 Tesco Hudl, for example, sports a 1449 x 900 display.

Elsewhere, the G Pad 7.0 will be powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU backed by 1GB of RAM.

It comes with just 8GB of internal storage, though there is a microSD slot for expansion purposes. This represents one of the few differences between the three new models, as the G Pad 8.0 and G Pad 10.1 will come with 16GB of storage as standard.

Another difference can be found in the form of the camera. The LG G Pad 7.0 features a 3-megapixel rear camera, which the LG G Pad 8.0 and the LG G Pad 10.1 come with a 5-megapixel example. All three feature 1.3-megapixel front-facing units.

The LG G Pad 7.0 runs on a 4000mAh battery, while the 8.0 has a slightly larger 4200mAh equivalent. The largest model, as you might expect, has the biggest battery of the lot at 8000mAh.

All three will come with LG’s Knock Code security system, which allows you access to your tablet with a preset arrangement of screen taps.

One stand-out spec for the LG G Pad 7.0 is that it’s one of the lighter tablets around. At 293g, it’s a fair bit lighter than the aforementioned Tesco Hudl (370g), and even the slinky iPad mini 2 Retina (331g).

No pricing details have been released as yet, but the LG G Pad 7.0 should start hitting shops in black, white, orange, and blue some time this week.



