LG is being extra smug about its 8K TVs again

According to the company’s latest press release, the 8K 2020 TVs are going to blow everyone’s minds next year. We’re not so sure.

LG is tooting its own horn again because apparently its TVs are the first to surpass the ‘strict’ minimum standards set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) relating to 8K TVs. The gist of LG’s boast is based around CTA’s definition that “resolution must meet a 50 percent minimum contrast-modulation threshold.”

As a rough overview, contrast modulation (CM) is a basic measurement of how clearly you can distinguish between pixels and LG is definitely winning on that front. The company’s 8K TVs deliver CM values in the 90 range, while other competitor TVs perform in the low-double digits.

But LG’s self-congratulatory statement feeds into an ongoing battle between the company and its major rivals, Samsung. The companies had a very public argument about 8K specs back in September, when LG pointed out that Samsung’s new TVs failed to meet the 8K standards set by the CTA.

Related: Samsung and LG in public spat

Responding at the time, Samsung Visual Display Division VP Yong Seok-woo said: “To define 8K display performance we have to consider both optical elements such as brightness and colour volume and systematical elements such as resolution processing technology, not just checking the value of contrast modulation.”

Although CTA includes CM in its set of 8K definitions, this isn’t the case for all equivalent authorities. For example, the 8K Association doesn’t list it as one of the key qualifiers for performance specs. Samsung is already a member of this association, so it may well be adhering to the guidance set out there instead.

We weren’t won over when we reviewed one of the LG’s cheaper 8K TVs, finding issues with its backlight controlling. And while we did enjoy the higher end 8K TV from the company, it’s unlikely many people will be able to dish out £30k for a new telly.

Related: Here’s why this LG 8K TV isn’t worth the price tag

As such, we’re not sure focusing in on one specific feature is going to give you the full picture when it comes to 8K TVs.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…