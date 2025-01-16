Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG Display’s new OLED TV panel ramps up the brightness

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

LG Display has announced its next generation of OLED TV panel, and it’s marked by a massive ramp up in brightness.

The company’s 4th-Generation OLED Panel is said to be optimised for the AI era, but that’s not why we’re excited about it. Rather, it’s the fact that this panel is a whopping 33% brighter than the previous generation.

Indeed, LG Display claims that it’s the “first ever OLED display to achieve a maximum brightness as high as 4,000 nits”.

With that said, this panel’s extra brightness does play a part in its AI potential. One of AI’s leading roles in modern TVs is to analyse content in real time and upscale it to a higher resolution. Naturally you’ll be wanting the brightest and most efficient panel possible to achieve that.

The company also points out that as its displays get brighter, they get closer to the ideal of producing “more vivid images that are akin to natural human vision”.

LG’s new panel has attained this brightness boost through a Primary RGB Tandem structure, which uses independent stacks of RGB elements to produce light. It now uses four stacks of light sources, rather than the previous three, made up of two layers of blue elements and independent layers of red and green elements.

Colour brightness and purity has also improved by separating the red, green, and blue elements, which has resulted in a 40% boost to 2,100 nits.

All this, and LG Display has managed to make its 4th-generation panel as much as 20% more energy efficient than the previous generation.

The company also improved the surface performance of its new panel. Thanks to a special film, it manages to offset up to 99% of reflected and absorbed light, helping those blacks to appear even inkier. Environmental light simply isn’t a factor any more, with this new panel capable of hitting 100% color accuracy at 500 lux.

LG has gone a funny way about things this year. The company’s LG Electronics arm announced the LG OLED Evo TV M5 and G5, both of which feature this very 4th-gen panel, just a week or so ago at CES 2025.

Of course, this also means we’ll be seeing this splendid new technology in living rooms very soon indeed.

