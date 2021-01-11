It seems that LG Display has jumped the gun ahead of the company’s CES 2021 press conference in announcing the production of OLED TVs in 42-inch sizes for 2021.

We’re expecting plenty of news to tumble out of LG’s press conference at CES 2021, but one piece of news that could feature in the company’s announcements appears to have emerged ahead of time.

Reported by The Korea Herald, LG Display has confirmed the production of a 42-inch OLED display for 2021. This is in conjunction with the news that leaked a few weeks ago that it’s also bringing a 83-inch model to the market too.

This move continues to LG’s drive to bring OLED TVs to mainstream adoption. 2020 saw the release of a 48-inch sized TV, a model also showcased by the likes of Philips and Sony, and helped to bring the screen tech to more room-friendly sizes. The addition of an even smaller model now means that OLED TVs are available in a wider range of sizes, mimicking the options you can currently get with LCD LEDs in 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 88-inch models, alongside the incoming 42- and 83-inch displays.

We enthused about LG’s 48-inch CX model last year, commenting that the performance level was almost exactly as what you’d expect from the ‘full-sized’ 55-inch model. One aspect we weren’t fond of was the price, which was more expensive than the 55-inch model. Considering it was the first OLED of its size we weren’t expecting it to be cheaper, but the bigger model offered more value in light of its affordability.

Judging from the Korea Herald piece, it’d also indicate that LG isn’t stopping at 42-inch OLEDs. 20- and 30-inch models on are on the cards for the future, with a focus on the “premium mid-size panel market related to gaming, mobility and computer monitors”.

With LG planning to virtually show off its ‘bendable’ 48-inch OLED gaming display, as well as its transparent lifestyle OLEDs, 2021 could be a boom year for OLED displays. LG seems very confident, expecting to sell 7 to 8 million units this year.