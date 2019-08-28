LG latest luxury refrigerator makes ‘craft’ ice balls, so take all our money

Sticking the word “craft” in front of anything makes it sound fancier and usually results in it being more expensive. We’ve got craft beer, craft milkshakes, craft burgers and craft pizza all floating millennial boats, while sinking bank balances. However, craft ice is definitely a new one on us.

Enter LG’s brand new fridge freezer, which offers a craft ice maker that spits out round ice balls, rather than those downmarket cubes.

The $4,399.99 LG LRFVS3006S Smart Wi-Fi Enabled InstaView Door-in-Do Refrigerator with Craft Ice Maker (to give it its full title) will take your entertaining capabilities to the next level, the company says.

Just check out the luxury LG describes in its description of the kitchen appliance we once only relied on to keep stuff cold or frozen. We can almost taste the round-ness of those glorious craft ice balls:

“LG’s exclusive Craft Ice slow melting round ice maker automatically makes upscale craft ice at home without the work. No more time consuming molds that only produce one or two at a time. Give your beverages the perfect ice for next level entertaining, from craft cocktails & whiskey to soft drinks, lemonade, even iced coffee.”

If you’re not into that, it’ll also make bog standard cubed ice from the door, or crushed ice from the dispenser.

Beyond the ice maker, yes there is something beyond the ice maker, the InstaView Door-In-Door system enables hungry (or thirsty) owners to knock twice to see what’s inside the 30 cubic-foot refrigerator and open a smaller window to limit energy loss. This makes it easier to access your favourite foods, if they’re placed within reach of the door-in-door system.

LG is also promising the fridge will keep your produce fresher for longer thanks to the linear cooling feature, which helps to keep temperatures within 1°F of the setting. The company also tour how it’s smart cooling “uses sensors and vents for total cooling control, and Door Cooling+ delivers blasts of cool air to all areas of the refrigerator.”

