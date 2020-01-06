LG took the covers of its 2020 TVs at CES in Las Vegas and announced plenty of news OLEDs, including a 48-inch model

It appears LG has answered the prayers of those who wanted OLED picture quality in a smaller form. The Korean firm has revealed a 48-inch model called the OLED48CX.

We heard this was in the offing when a story emerged last year about the production of a 48-inch OLED display. OLED has had a tricky time of it when it comes to TV sizes, with 55-and 65-inch the most common, but smaller sizes caused trouble due to the fabrication process of creating OLED panels. That no longer appears to be the case.

This 48-inch model is apparently able to reproduce a sharp picture quality, with the density of the 8 million-plus pixels comparable to a 96-inch 8K TV.

The 48-inch screen size joins 13 other new OLED 8K and 4K models as part of LG’s 2020 TV lineup, with plenty more besides with its new 8K and 4K NanoCell LCD TVs.

The new range feature the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor for 2020, which according to LG, delivers upgraded processing power and AI derived deep learning algorithms that improve upon last year’s (excellent) picture quality.

The all-new minimalist Gallery Series marries an ultra-thin form factor with an elegant design. The 55-, 65-and 77-inch screen sizes include a specially-designed wall mount so they can sit flush on the wall.

LG’s 77-and 88-inch 8K OLED models are among the first to earn the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo, along with the 8K NanoCell range.

Also coming to LG TVs is support for Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode. Dolby Vision IQ helps deliver optimal picture quality irrespective of the brightness of the room, while Filmmaker Mode retains the picture quality intended by filmmakers by disabling post-processing effects including motion smoothing, sharpening and noise reduction.

WebOS will be adding a number of apps to its selection, with Apple TV Plus heading there, and UK customers can look forward to getting Disney Plus when that launches. Customers with 2018 and 2019 LG TVs will also be getting the Apple TV Plus experience via an update.

In an industry first, LG’s 2020 OLED TVs will include the HDR Gaming Interest Group’s HGiG Mode, which will facilitate high-quality visuals along with the low latency performance that OLEDs can provide.

Park Hyoung-sei, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company said: “Beyond the unrivalled picture quality that LG’s premium TVs deliver, the new additions also come with the company’s advanced technologies, best in AI-integration and unrivalled, futuristic design made possible by OLED technology.”

