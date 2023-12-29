Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG CineBeam Cube 4K projector is a small but sexy 4K projector

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

LG has announced the CineBeam Cube, a super stylish 4K lifestyle projector with an eye-catching diminutive design.

The delightful Chrome design has the look of on old fashioned movie camera, thanks to the 360-degree handle that makes it easy to transport or maybe even hang if you don’t have a flat surface available.

The 4K HDR projector, which is likely to challenge Samsung’s FreeStyle range that only goes up to 1080p, offers a display up to 120-inch display with auto keystone correction, despite its small footprint (135 x 135 x 80mm) and 1.49kg weight. The minimum throw of 1.2m will get you a 50-inch screen

Along with the native 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, there’s 500 ANSI Lumens of brightness and a contrast ratio of 450,000:1. There’s also a 3W speaker built in, but there’s also a HMDI with eARC and USB C port for connecting other speakers, as well as wireless options.

Internally the WebOS 6.0 operating system that powers LG’s smart TVs. That means all of your favourite streaming apps. There’s support for wireless streaming from your iPhone (via AirPlay) and Android devices too.

LG says its new CineBeam Cube projector will “quickly transform an indoor space into a movie theatre” and “also serves as a stylish interior accessory, its eye-catching minimalist aesthetic adding a touch of modern sophistication to the room.”

The pricing and availability will be announced at a later date, but LG will be showcasing the product at CES in early January. We’ll make sure we’re there on the show floor to get a look at the CineBeam Cube.

