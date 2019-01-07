LG CES 2019 Live Stream: Watch LG’s press conference right here

A bumper day of CES 2019 action kicks off with LG’s press conference, at which we’re expecting hear about all manner of things, including TVs, laptops, gaming gear and a whole lot more (including beer). Our short guide breaks down all the key details you should know ahead of the show, including the start time, how to live stream it online, and what to expect.

LG CES 2019 Press Conference: Time and venue

LG’s CES 2019 press conference is taking place at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, and the show will begin at 8am PST on Monday, January 7. For all of our UK-based readers, that’s 4pm GMT.

LG CES 2019 Press Conference: Live stream

Fortunately, you can watch all of the action live from… your desk most likely, as LG is streaming its press conference live. Just hit the Play button in the video embedded above to tune in.

LG will also be live streaming its separate CES 2019 keynote, which begins at 6pm PST (2am GMT). You can live stream it on YouTube by following this link.

LG CES 2019 Press Conference: What to expect

LG started its CES 2019 party early, announcing a handful of new products ahead of its press conference in Las Vegas – details of which are below.

On the TV front, expect to see all of this year’s new LG TVs (2019) on show, headlined by its first 8K sets and major updates to its OLED flagships. There’s also been talk that LG’s rollable 4K OLED TV will be treated to a full release this year.

Complementing these will be an LG Dolby Atmos smart soundbar, and to ‘complete’ your at-home viewing experience, the manufacturer also plans to show off its LG Homebrew craft beer machine, which aims to take the guesswork (and, hopefully, the funky smells) out of home-brewing.

On the laptop front, the South Korean firm will be showing off a new version of the LG Gram in the 17-inch LG Gram 17, which it claims will be the lightest large display notebook on the market. There’s also a new 2-in-1 coming to the Gram range in the LG Gram 2-in-1.

Peripherals are high on LG’s CES agenda this year too, with the company two huge new UltraWide monitors: a 49-inch model with an eye-popping 5120 x 1440 resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio; and a more modest (relatively speaking) 38-inch version with a 3840 x 1600 resolution and 21:9 aspect ratio.

There’s also a new LG UltraGear gaming monitor to take in, which will offer a 3840 x 1600 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync technology.

Rounding out the early LG reveals is a new laser 4K home cinema projector, the LG CineBeam 4K. It’s capable of casting a 120-inch display to your wall from just 7-inches away, or you can get a 90-inch display from 2 inches away, all in glorious Ultra HD resolution. LG claims its new projector offers 2500 lumens of brightness, and it also features ThinQ AI, namely voice controls.

What are you hoping to see from LG at CES 2019?