LG Bendi foldable phone could slay the Galaxy Flex in one major way

It’s looking increasingly likely that LG will launch its own flexible smartphone in the near future, and a freshly discovered patent suggests it could be a slicker device than Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Flex.

The patent, which was first spotted by LetsGoDigital, shows off a folding smartphone that only features a single display. It covers the entirety of the inside of the device, but also wraps around the outside of the handset, so you can interact with it when the device is folded.

The graphics below do a much better job of explaining what we mean:

Snazzy, eh? According to the report, you’ll be able to use the device when it’s folded, fully unfolded, and partly unfolded.

The Galaxy Flex, on the other hand, will likely feature two separate displays − a small, flat one on the outside and a large, flexible one on the inside.

The different approaches may result in LG’s foldable phone being slimmer than Samsung’s, but that remains to be seen.

There has long been speculation that LG was preparing a foldable smartphone for launch, but the rumours have started flowing thick and fast over recent days. Not only does it appear that the phone is real, but also it looks like LG is determined to beat Samsung to the punch.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the South Korean firm had recently registered five new brand names with the European Union Intellectual Property Organisation: LG Bendi, LG Solid, LG Solidis, LG XB, and LG XF.

While nothing is yet confirmed, LG Bendi seems like the likeliest name for the company’s foldable smartphone, which is believed to be set for a January unveiling at CES 2019.

Samsung’s flexible phone, meanwhile, is expected to launch in March, just weeks after the Samsung Galaxy S10 comes out.

