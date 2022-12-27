 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG announces ‘back to basics’ minimalist appliances

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

LG has announced a new line of home appliances with a minimalist design.

The new range includes a refrigerator, a washing machine, a dryer, an oven range and a dishwasher. Each is relatively unadorned with flashy decals or anything but the bare minimum of external controls, meaning that they “match with any kind of décor, colour scheme or interior trend”.

Further to such aesthetic considerations, lowering the number of components and printed elements involved in their design means that these new home appliances meet LG’s sustainability brief. LG also says that it uses internal and external parts made from recyclable materials.

Furthering those sustainability claims, LG states that its new appliances are upgradable. According to the press release, “users can add new features to the products via the Upgrade Center in the LG ThinQ app.”

We’re not entirely certain what this will entail, but the thought of a home appliance that doesn’t simply get carted to the scrap heap the second it outlives its initial purposes sounds like a sound one.

“Sustainable, stylish and simple to use, our minimalist-design appliances deliver new customer value,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to provide advanced, thoughtfully-designed solutions incorporating our innovative technologies and reflecting our commitment to environmental responsibility.”

LG will be demonstrating its new minimalist home appliances at its booth at CES 2023, which takes place in Las Vegas between January 5 and 8.

You might like…

Hotpoint H8 D93WB UK Review

Hotpoint H8 D93WB UK Review

David Ludlow 6 days ago
Samsung Bespoke Series 5 NV7B5750TAK/U4 Oven with Dual Cook Flex Review

Samsung Bespoke Series 5 NV7B5750TAK/U4 Oven with Dual Cook Flex Review

David Ludlow 1 month ago
LG GSXV90MCDE Review

LG GSXV90MCDE Review

David Ludlow 1 month ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.