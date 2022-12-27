LG announces ‘back to basics’ minimalist appliances

LG has announced a new line of home appliances with a minimalist design.

The new range includes a refrigerator, a washing machine, a dryer, an oven range and a dishwasher. Each is relatively unadorned with flashy decals or anything but the bare minimum of external controls, meaning that they “match with any kind of décor, colour scheme or interior trend”.

Further to such aesthetic considerations, lowering the number of components and printed elements involved in their design means that these new home appliances meet LG’s sustainability brief. LG also says that it uses internal and external parts made from recyclable materials.

Furthering those sustainability claims, LG states that its new appliances are upgradable. According to the press release, “users can add new features to the products via the Upgrade Center in the LG ThinQ app.”

We’re not entirely certain what this will entail, but the thought of a home appliance that doesn’t simply get carted to the scrap heap the second it outlives its initial purposes sounds like a sound one.

“Sustainable, stylish and simple to use, our minimalist-design appliances deliver new customer value,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We will continue to provide advanced, thoughtfully-designed solutions incorporating our innovative technologies and reflecting our commitment to environmental responsibility.”

LG will be demonstrating its new minimalist home appliances at its booth at CES 2023, which takes place in Las Vegas between January 5 and 8.